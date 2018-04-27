Coconut Cowboy denies allegations of GBH

(CNS): Local country music star Dexter Bodden has denied accusations of wounding causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident at his home in George Town in December 2016. The well-known Caymanian entertainer pleaded not guilty to the charges regarding an alleged assault on Dave Rocket who Bodden reportedly caught on his property attempting to steal his vehicle, which also contained the singer’s musical gear and instruments. He will now stand trial before a jury in the summer.

The musician was also shot in January of this year in his own home, allegedly by the same assailant, but police have failed to bring any charges against Rocket for that shooting despite Bodden’s willingness to testify against the man he claimed shot him.

Bodden was bailed to return to court for trial in August.

Category: Courts, Crime, Local News