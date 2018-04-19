Chamber to lobby for construction industry

(CNS): The construction sector is complaining that the cost of doing business and bureaucracy are constraining the ability to grow, even though the industry is currently enjoy a period of expansion. Thirty construction and development firms took part in a recent round table at the Chamber of Commerce and officials there said they will now take up the sector’s concerns with government. Although 70% of the participants said they would increase local hiring this year and nearly two-thirds expected to expand their operations, they nevertheless complained about costs and red tape.

“The general outlook is that the construction sector is doing well and firms are anticipating further growth and increased employment in the sector during 2018,” said Chamber President Paul Byles. “At the same time members also expressed concerns on the cost of doing business and red tape. Many respondents seem very happy with several of the recent changes in the planning department but most remained unhappy with the inefficiencies associated with the Building Control Unit,” he added.

The results will be discussed with the relevant members of government, the president stated in a release, to seek possible solutions to some of the concerns raised by local contractors and industry professionals.

“We may not be able to address all issues but we will continue to work with the relevant bodies to address them,” Byles said. “I am confident that some of these concerns will be addressed to enable our members of all sizes and in different segments of the construction industry to continue to thrive. If businesses are doing well then so is the wider economy.”

Byles explained that the purpose of the round table discussion was to better understand how Chamber members’ industries are doing. “It also helps us to better represent the sector by giving feedback to the country’s policymakers,” Byles said.

The Chamber said it has “regular meetings… with policymakers to share information on the various industry sectors and any concerns and opportunities”.

It also has plans to hold similar round tables for the tourism and the financial services sectors, which will also involve the respective industry bodies, Cayman Islands Tourism Association and Cayman Finance.

Category: development, Local News