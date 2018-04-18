Caymanians outraged over need to prove status

(CNS): The immigration department has issued a statement aiming to clarify the situation for people who are Caymanian by right through descent who have to acquire a letter from immigration proving that fact. However, the statement leaves several questions unanswered and has done little to address the outrage local people are feeling about what they see as challenges to their heritage. The government has also said nothing at all about its policy plans going forward on this issue and the related questions surrounding the status of people often described as “ghost Caymanians”.

“Acknowledgment letters are so-called because they offer official proof that a person is Caymanian, whether ‘by right’, ‘by entitlement’ or under other conditions of the Immigration Law. The need for such proof is created where the status is acquired automatically by law rather than grant, and generates no subsequent documentation,” immigration officials said in a release.

They said people could apply for formal acknowledgement in the form of a letter from the immigration department.

The situation has infuriated people, who have been burning up talk-show phone lines and venting that frustration all over social media. It arises because local people born in the Cayman Islands to a Caymanian parent after 1977 have no paperwork to prove they are Caymanian by right.

People who acquire Caymanian status via long-term residency, marriage or Cabinet and other grants receive documentation, but many adult ‘heritage’ Caymanians whose right comes through descent do not necessarily have official means to prove that. The problem is compounded because people who are not necessarily Caymanian can hold a local passport and historically there have been anomalies on the voter register, so even voter ID cards are not a sure-fire way of proving status.

This has led to an increasing number of employers making local people acquire a letter of proof from immigration from applicants who are Caymanian by right, which has created significant anger and resentment. However, the situation is believed to stem from threats of, and in some cases actual, prosecution of employers who have hired people without a work permit whom they believed to be local but turned out not to be Caymanian.

In the statement, immigration officials said it was not always practical for people to produce the documentation necessary to prove Caymanian status every time they need to do so, which is why the department believes the letter solves the problem. But applicants must produce copies of relevant documentation proving that they satisfy the requirements in order to get the letter and passport stamp. This generally means that people seeking the ‘proof of status’ letter will need to produce their own birth certificate as well as one or both of their Caymanian parents, which is not always easy.

Officials also said that where necessary, an affidavit proving that the applicant’s local parents were domiciled in the Cayman Islands at the time of birth needs to be counter-signed by a notary public or a justice of the peace. They confirmed that Caymanians by right do not need to pay a fee but those who have acquired status by entitlement will need to pay the fee of $50 if they want a letter, and that there is no deadline for people to apply for the letter.

However, local people have been expressing their condemnation of the issue and fear that this is yet another attack on the rights of local people and another barrier to the recruitment of local people. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last month, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the issue was forming part of the overhaul of the immigration law but he was unable to tell the Legislative Assembly when a solution would be adopted.

“This one is very difficult,” he said, adding that he has been in wide discussions about this because locals cannot rely on their birth certificate alone or even a passport as proof. “We have to try to devise a means of easily and simply being able to determine the status of a person,” he said, pointing to the current burdensome process to access the certificate from the chief immigration officer.

The issue is raising considerable questions about future government policy going forward when it comes to the issue of status and being Caymanian.

CNS submitted questions to the immigration department about the proposed future policies and asked about speculation that the authorities are under pressure from the UK to address questions about the rights of children born here to legal residents, but we are awaiting a response.

Additional information on the acknowledgment process, including required documents and definitions of “by right”, “by entitlement” and the continuation of entitlement, is available from the Department of Immigration website.

Category: Local News