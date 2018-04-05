Cayman’s new prison boss wants to engage community

(CNS): Steven Barrett, the new prison director, hopes he can engage HMP Northward with the community so that when prisoners are released they will be welcomed back and given a new chance at life in that community. Speaking to CNS just a few weeks after taking over the helm of HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, Barrett said that prisons should be part of, and not separate from, society. Despite the challenges of an overcrowded jail that is no longer fit for purpose, he sees considerable potential for a better future for inmates here and is encouraged by the support he has seen from the community.

Balancing his operational budget between security and rehabilitation at a time when the jail has an inmate count of 213 (its maximum capacity) and a staff roll of 150 officers is not easy, but Barrett told CNS that with the addition of another twenty officers over the next week, he will be able to focus more on programmes that will support the sentencing plans for prisoners.

Although he is facing a situation of one inmate out and another one in, Barrett wants to ensure that the prison work and education programmes are not impacted because that is where the frustrations of inmates can spill over and cause more security problems, creating a vicious circle. From Barrett’s perspective, the most important thing about rehabilitation is breaking cycles in order to get a new outcome for his prisoners, not perpetuating them.

A long-term prison expert, Barrett has come to the Cayman Islands Prison Service as the interim director following the sudden and unexpected departure of Neil Lavis. He has more than thirty years experience in the Scottish prison system but came to Cayman from his most recent job as the Turks and Caicos Islands’ prison boss.

Picking up from where Lavis left off, Barrett is in the process of making his first formal pitch to government over the need for a new modern prison. But he said that until that becomes a reality, he will be making the best of the current facility and is intent on addressing the offending behaviour and risk of his prisoners as well as finding ways to develop their talents and assets. He said that building prisoners’ strengths is as important as addressing the causes of delinquency.

Barrett explained that people are sent to prison for a host of different reasons but turning the lives of inmates around cannot be the responsibility of the prison alone because successful rehabilitation requires community support.

He pointed out that the societal problems that land people in jail also need societal solutions to stop them coming back. However, he is hopeful that, with the right support and resources, the prison can reach the point of being able to offer as good a standard of education and training in the jail as a person could expect to get on the outside. That does depend on help from the community, he said, but so far he is encouraged by the level of support that the prison is getting.

Accepting that some of the inmates in his care have committed dreadful acts and it is important to keep society safe from those who will do them harm, Barrett pointed out that, regardless of their crime, almost every prisoner currently serving time in either Northward or Fairbanks will eventually be returned to the community. He said the public needs to be reassured that they have changed and can be productive members of that community.

The prison rehabilitation programmes depend heavily on staff and Barrett was extremely complimentary of the workforce that he has inherited. He spoke in glowing terms about his team, who he said were working for much longer hours than they needed to be and that the arrival of at least 20 new officers would make a big difference. He noted that prison officers can quickly burn out due to the pressures of the job, and he is keen to give his team the time off they need so they are able to meet the demands of working at the prison.

Barrett said that as he moves forward, he wants to assess where the prison is “light on delivery” when it comes to the rehabilitation of inmates and plug the gaps. However, he was very keen to stress the need for engagement with other public sector agencies as well as the private sector to help prepare prisoners for release and reduce recidivism.

Repeat offending rates at the last assessment some years ago was around 70%, but Barrett said it’s not just about the data as there are many things that can skew figures. He said he wants to understand the narrative of why and how prisoners return, adding that it is important to understand whether or not inmates that ended up back in jail had committed more or less serious offences and why it had happened. He noted that recidivism rates can also be impacted by deportations.

The recent implementation of the Conditional Release Law means that after serving 60% of their sentence, offenders must now demonstrate that they no longer pose a risk to society and have a chance of going straight before they are released. This is a stark change from the previous prison law, which allowed all inmates to be released after serving two-thirds of their time, provided that they had not offended while in jail, without demonstrating any evidence of change.

According to the latest statistics, 86% of inmates that have appeared before the Conditional Release Board have been permitted to leave prison on licence and only one has been recalled.

Barrett said that this change is not necessarily filling the prison, and that the jail is jam-packed for a variety of reasons, including very short-term sentences, which can be one of the hardest for the prison to manage.

Given the inmate numbers and staff shortages, conducting risk assessments and sentence plans for prisoners as they enter the prison and getting them on relevant programmes takes time, he noted. Sometimes when people are jailed for just a few months, they may never get on a relevant programme and then their sentence becomes a purely punitive measure, which will do nothing to improve their chances of staying crime free.

Barrett, who is an advocate of prison reform and the need to change how society views prison, believes that incarceration cannot work as purely punishment and inmates must be offered something different if they are expected to make a change.

That is why he believes the prison must be very much a part of the community, which will pick up the work the prison does to help support offenders after they are released so the rehabilitation journey continues on the outside.

