Cayman facing more pressure over ownership
(CNS): The Cayman Islands is likely to face increasing pressure over the coming months to make its beneficial ownership registry public. As the British government seeks to sanction Russian oligarchs connected to the Kremlin in the wake of the poisoning in England of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, UK officials are again turning their attention to offshore financial centres in an effort to follow the money. Governor Anwar Choudhury has said, however, that Cayman will not be forced to create a public ownership register until it becomes the international standard.
While Cayman is not the most popular jurisdiction for Russian billionaires, it has been involved in a number of deals regarding the Russian oil industry. And as Russian cash pours into London from what are still seen as tax havens, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and other overseas territories as well as the crown dependencies have once again become the subject of scrutiny.
Over the last week two parliamentary committees in the UK have begun examining the question of how much British territories and crown dependencies are involved in helping Russians move their ill-gotten gains around, as well as examining the latest expectations for compliance in regards the EU’s grey listing of Cayman and other offshore centres.
The governor said last week that the UK is intending to freeze Russian state assets where it threatens British people or interests and said he was confident Cayman was working with the UK to go “after the bad guys”.
He said that the current regime in Cayman regarding beneficial ownership was working well but he spoke about the need for continuing transparency as part of a wider group of nations. He said Cayman would not be expected to go it alone and be put at a disadvantage but he warned that there are expectations of greater transparency.
“We want to be part of the global transparency,” he said, adding that Cayman would follow once the practice is established but the UK now has a publicly available register. He said he hoped that “Cayman will show leadership, as we want to, on the beneficial ownership becoming more public, but we want to make sure we are not disadvantaged by it”.
He also said that action was being taken to ensure Cayman meets the requirements of the European Union and its issues regarding the latest grey and black lists.
Echoing the sentiments of the current administration on the importance of a positive message regarding the offshore sector, Choudhury said that while he was not yet going into the details of the discussions with the EU, it was now clear to the Cayman authorities what was expected before the end of this year.
Why doesn’t the UK lead by example instead of expecting us to? The amount of Russian money invested in London is STAGGERING!
CIMA already has an MOU with the SEC, through which, presumably, Cayman Islands-based service providers are obliged to screen their new and existing customers against Patriot Act / OFAC databases, criminal history databases, SEC Reg D 506 (d) “Bad actor Compliance Checks (the 8 sources defined by SEC), INTERPOL, OSFI/FRS Homeland Most Wanted’s, and other international Regulatory Checks for individuals and Business Entities. One would assume that most providers are diligently doing some level of this screening as a matter of internal business policy through their Compliance Departments to avoid headline risk, firm/employee/director liability, and fines. Not sure that’s true of Cyprus, Georgia, or Azerbaijan…certainly not happening in Bahrain:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/billion-dollar-sanctions-busting-scheme-aided-iran-documents-show/2018/04/03/37be988a-3356-11e8-94fa-32d48460b955_story.html?utm_term=.cfc23b35441a
If proper screening was done in the UK the London real estate sector would collapse!
We can’t have that, can we?
This seems nonsensical.
Taking the CNS reporting with a grain of salt:
CNS: Explain please what you mean by this. CNS actually listened to the committee proceedings. You can read more about it here.
First off Governor, as you should well know, if the UK Government suspected that Russian Oligarch/Kremlin funding, to support the recent poisoning originated in a Cayman corporation/LLC, they have direct access to get the information they need under Cayman’s existing laws. So the issue of access to information is a non-starter.
Also, you hit the nail on the head – who else has published BO registers? Until there is a level playing field i.e. all financial jurisdictions (especially USA and China) – you can be sure that any Cayman government I vote into power will not be agreeing to a public register.
All Russians should be made to go home, along with anyone who deals with them. They have zero credibility and cannot be trusted in any way shape or form.
This is inevitable.
