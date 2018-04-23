(CNS): As repercussions from the Facebook personal data scandal continue to reverberate around the world, a new directive from the European Union could have a major impact on the bottom line for any Cayman Islands company that holds any personal data of EU citizens. The Cayman Data Protection Law, which comes in to force next year, is intended to give Cayman a modern framework for protection against the misuse of individuals’ personal data. Based on international best practice, like most laws, it only legislates for the actions of people or companies within its borders.

However, the EU’s data protection (GDPR), which comes into force next month to regulate the export of personal data outside the European Union, has extra-territorial effect, which means that, regardless of where it is located, any entity that holds or processes personal data on an EU subject must comply with the EU directive or face some severe penalties.

So, if a company based in Cayman has any EU customers or engages in direct marketing activity there which could collect personal information, they would need to comply with the EU directive.

Demonstrating the strength of the EU’s desire to take back control of data privacy, the potential fines for being in breach of GDPR are immense at EUR 20 million or 4% of the company’s annual turnover, whichever is higher.

Under Cayman’s Data Protection Law, refusing to comply with an order would be an offence, with the data controller (the individual who determines what data is being processed and why) subject to a fine of CI$100,000 or five years in jail.

But establishing whether a company in Cayman will be subject to the provisions of GDPR is not as straightforward as simply performing an audit of clients to see if any are located in the EU.

The GDPR regulates all data being transferred out of the EU, and that could include any kind of monitoring behaviour or marketing activities, such as the collection of an email address or even an IP address or a cookie from a European individual that visited an international company’s website.

The EU legislation has raised some concerns in the investment fund industry, similar to Europe’s Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, which ushered in such a complex web of regulation for overseas managers targeting European investors that many US fund managers decided it wasn’t worth the trouble to offer services to them.

Now, US managers of Cayman funds are again examining if they will be caught by the directive by having either a branch office or affiliate in the EU, in addition to a marketing presence. Another key issue for funds and their operators is to ensure that any processing of data delegated by its service providers, such as administrators or accountants, is being done in line with the updated requirements, both from Cayman’s lawmakers and the EU’s where relevant.

Where the EU directive could have a more significant impact in Cayman is in the Cayman Enterprise City Special Economic Zone, where companies have been established on special terms in sectors like technology, finance, media, biomedical and pharmaceutical, on a platform designed for global growth, which means clients, customers and targets located in the EU.

It may also be possible that companies in Cayman’s tourism industry have databases on customers from EU countries, while engaging in direct marketing activities to families in member states.

Both the EU data protection regulations and Cayman’s Data Protection Law give various rights to data subjects and a number of duties to companies processing data. One clear difference is that the EU rules go to greater length to ensure that explicit consent has been given by individuals for companies to obtain and hold their personal data.

Data security has become a huge issue, highlighted by the Ashley Maddison hack, security breaches at Yahoo and Sony, where extortion attempts nearly brought down the company, plus in Cayman, law firm Appleby suffered a major security breach, which it declared was theft of client data and is now looking for damages in the UK courts.

While the Cayman Data Protection Law calls for appropriate measures to be taken to prevent unauthorised access to data, whether that happens by cyber-attack or by accident, the GDPR requirement for data controllers to have an overall strategy for data security includes steps to mitigate the impact of a breach, restore systems following a breach and constantly evaluate security to prevent breaches taking place.

In the event of a breach, both Cayman and EU require notifications to be made without undue delay, within 72 hours by the GDPR and no longer than five days according to Cayman’s Data Protection Law.

Appleby attorneys Peter Colgate and Kathryn Rowe said in a research note that compliance with the Cayman Data Protection Law, which is obligatory for all organisations handling personal data in the Cayman Islands, also puts you well on the way to compliance with the EU’s data regulations.

In addition to putting a plan in place for compliance with GDPR, lawyers advise undertaking a data mapping exercise to see exactly where the data that is held in an organisation comes from and ensure proper training takes place for all staff handling any personal data.

