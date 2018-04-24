Campaign underway to block simpler divorce
(CNS): Over 830 people have already signed an online petition, created last week, objecting to three proposed government bills aimed at modernising Cayman Islands law surrounding marriage, divorce and family life. The campaign against the efforts that would, among a number of things, make divorce simpler comes largely from the Christian community. The petition calls on the government not to follow through with the plans as they say no-fault divorce and the elimination of damages claims for injured parties over adultery will likely increase the number of divorces and break more families apart.
But Cayman already has one of the highest divorce rates in the world, despite having quite challenging divorce laws that require blame to be attributed to one of the parties, increasing the acrimony between families and forcing everyone into court.
Objectors claim that the proposed bills will “undermine and devalue the institution of marriage and are contrary to the Christian values that Caymanians hold dear” and that “the adoption of no-fault divorce will hurt children and families”.
CNS contacted the Cayman Ministers Association and a spokesperson told us that it would be submitting comments to the government opposing some of the law reform proposals and that it would be similar to submissions made to government in the past.
In the 2005 submissions objecting to modernisation the CMA said children raised in the care of their married biological parents experience better life outcomes than children in any other family arrangement.
“This does not mean that children in other arrangements always fare poorly. But it does mean that societies concerned with the well-being of children have a vested interest in the promotion, protection, and prosperity of marriage,” the CMA said in 2005, adding that making divorce easier makes it more likely to happen.
However, there is now a considerable amount of research that indicates that children suffer far more in acrimonious marriages than they do from an amicable divorce. Forcing children and spouses to remain in physical and emotionally abusive situations because the road to legal separation is so arduous and costly is extremely harmful. Most psychologists now agree that it is the acrimony between parents, not their separation, that has the most detrimental impact on children.
The Law Reform Commission published the proposed draft bills and asked for comment on a the changes to a package of legislation earlier this month. The consultation period for comment is open until June.
See the petition objecting to the changes here
Here is an idea. Rather than passing legislation to make it easier to get divorced, why not pass legislation to make it harder to get married? Any “adult” can get married and most do it for the wrong reasons. Economic reasons, immigration reasons, social status, etc. People shouldn’t be allowed to get married until they’ve reached the age of 30 and have lived together for at least 2 years!
7
0
CNS THANK YOU!! for giving the forum to speak honestly about this. Cayman needs to move forward and accept this is peoples lives and choices. Mr Leggie your editorial “When is a Story not a Story” is shameful. You should be ashamed of yourself.
The last time i checked the Compass was a “NEWS” paper?? You report the news not stories. There’s a difference. And so what if a family contacts you with news whether they are a same sex family or not it’s your job to report the news. Now you say it has to go through the courts before you will report on it.The last time i checked this was how “news” papers got ahead of their competitors by having people contact them with news worthy information and you reported on it. Well the Compass would be an empty “News” paper if this is how his parameters are on all news articles published.
It was a cop out. A man using fancy words to bypass a news worthy subject. Maybe he should try a hand as an attorney or politician as it seems to me you value your paying readers/sales/voters over the real news…I’m positive if the compass had the same forum these are the reactions to this editorial he would have had. Sure there’s more fancy words to come..
0
0
How abiut making marriage harder to get into? Especially for those older men who want to marry expat brides young enough to be a child of grand child??? Nothing but convenience…pervs and gold diggers.
8
0
Firstly Christian values on this little island is long gone proof is in the pudding new liquor license on Sunday trading now allowed for any vendor! Marriage between man and woman soon be able to be anyone lets just get to it! You all wanted that little island and island life mentality to work when you wanted it be Modernized and have the luxuries…well take all the modernization changes that will come with the infrastructure and other changes needed to sustain the people and growth of these islands. Divorce rates in the Cayman Islands are already high! FACTS!!! If you want a marriage to work do you fight for what its meant to be and built on? or is it just a piece of paper with value of his and her income assets ? Society, Infrastructure, Laws, Culture, it all changes get to accepting Cayman its part of the development world!! One day the Ruler above will have his say on it all.
1
1
Great idea. Let’s make thoroughly miserable people even more miserable by forcing them to stay together just to follow some nonsense words written in a book of fairy tales. Words fail me.
5
2
I guess the petitioners preference is to stay in a broken down marriage and continue with “extra-curricular activities” and the lies instead of cleaning house and starting with a new slate?
4
1
God doesn’t want anyone to stay in an abusive marriage! Children growing up in this kind of situation is affected mentally for all their lives, when they see a parent being abused physically or mentally. The quicker someone can get out of this kind of marriage, the better!
5
0
Can we stop the ineqaulity of how married people get better treatment at work if most marriages are just shams to collect social benefits.
2
1
How about a petition barring selective religious fundamentalism meddling in civil legal matters? I’d sign that one in a heartbeat!
6
2
Marriage has become an outdated institution and is of little to no value to men. What we do need to do is to change the outdated laws that discriminate against men so that we can, as a society, achieve true gender equality.
0
2
Those blocking this bill must have something big to lose from a divorce.
19
4
AGREED. Come on CSA with all respect. Whenever do you NOT put the safe welfare and safe environment of a child first when it comes to divorce…Why not make it easier for everyone both emotionally and financially again financially for the support of the children for the future…to advocate staying together just because is disastrous and proven to be….not sure what you guys may be teaching at CSA?….again with all the respect…
2
0
Spot on my friend!
Divorce should be as simple as marriage with “marriage officers” having the same rights to divorce once both parties have agreed.
Why not?
We all know why…. despicable characters!
4
0
Never hear about equality when its about divorce! 95% of the time it favors the women, no feminist complain then. Thats why they wish to make this more easier to accomplish. Divorce and run off with your cash!
9
10
@ 9:44 you’re on point!!!!
1
0
A petition, really now CMA???? If individuals decide they do not want to stay together who gives anyone the right to say they MUST??? This dictatorship mentality is madness; the only thing this petition will do is discourage persons from getting married. I just hope the powers that be have the balls to look at these amendments from an individual’s perspective and not the church’s. Stupidness!!!!
42
4
They just bitter because we can now buy liquor freely on a Sunday.
1
0
the courts will always favor the women….and perhaps they are right….i been through it…..and ya know wa….it won’t happen again!😬 if you dont get married, there is no chance of divorce….done deal!☺😕
18
4
Yep same here and still paying for it. One and done. I can’t afford another child support payment or someone taking half of what I have because I have nice things that I bust my butt for 8-5 m-f. That or prenups baby.
0
0
So, as far as we know, God is a single guy. No Mrs. God, no pending lawsuits from porn stars or Playboy models, much less photographic evidence. Yet, he decides to have a child.
And He thinks the most appropriate way to proceed is to impregnate a married woman, who has not even consummated her marriage. He then decides to have her husband support her during the pregnancy and raise His son.
He does not necessarily have the Moral high-ground, to decide what we should allow on this issue.
37
18
Best response yet!
2
0
Stop getting married based on sex.
13
0
You know this petition was heavily circulated with the headline “Let’s protect marriage in the Cayman Islands” on the day the news broke about the two ladies wanting to get married…I wouldn’t be surprised if many people signed that without even reading the body of the email to realise this was about divorce and not gay marriage.
36
4
I can’t believe people would want to keep divorce so difficult. If people want to stay together they will. Forcing people into staying in a hostile situation helps no one and certainly does not help the children.
68
1
Sham marriages or long-distance scams are there to normalize a person in the workin g environment so they can receive extra attention and benefits. If they get divorced, then they are comforted and continue to recieve unwarranted attention and rights over those who are single and performing better or the same as the partners in crime.
0
0
Well said. Poor people are already poor and divorce can make them poorer. Our laws make it cheap to get married but expensive to get out. That’s immoral!
2
0