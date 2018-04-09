Bush has ‘forgiven and forgotten’

(CNS): The speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly has denied that politics and a desire to hold onto power led him to join forces with Premier Alden McLaughlin to form the Government of National Unity. After years of animosity between McKeeva Bush and McLaughlin, the veteran politician said he had “forgiven and forgotten” past transgressions. Since taking up the role of speaker in May, Bush has said little about the politics of the coalition, but answering questions on a radio talk show Friday, he lauded his former political nemesis.

Appearing on Rooster’s morning show, CrossTalk, Bush said that he had put aside their political differences because he could see that the PPM had a plan for the country following the election and it was not unlike the CDP’s vision.

“When I sat down with premier and deputy premier, they had a plan for country that wasn’t vindictive,” he said. “They had a plan which I agreed with.”

He said the Unity government was working well and their manifestos “were close”, noting that there were many areas the government was working on that he was “totally satisfied with” and that there was “a whole lot of respect and interaction”. Maintaining that many people had said the coalition was the best thing, he indicated that many good things were going on behind the scenes.

Bush also said he felt that McLaughlin was doing a good job as premier and admitted that he supported the idea of McLaughlin taking another term, as he did not believe in term limits. However, he said he believed the premier was not interested in changing the Constitution to pave the way for a third term.

Political pundit Johann Moxam called into the show to ask how it was that the coalition was working after the PPM and C/UDP had spent almost two decades telling the people that the other was the devil and programming Caymanians to hate each other because one was red and one was green. But Bush denied fuelling community divisions.

During a very testy exchange with Moxam, Bush dodged the central point of the question but insisted his decision to join forces with the PPM was genuine. Bush said the divisions in Cayman had existed long before the political party system emerged and blamed past politicians for creating the division and animosity in the local political arena.

He said that forming the Unity government was the best thing to do in the wake of the elections. “The past is the past and I forgive and forget,” Bush said, adding that the time was right to put aside the differences.

Failing to address the criticisms that he had either misrepresented what had happened for the last 15 years or it had been a simple case of political expediency to hold onto power, Bush insisted that joining forces with the PPM had been the right thing to do for the right reasons and praised the work of McLaughlin. “We have got something better,” he said.

While the speaker claimed that the coalition was doing well, he also made it clear that the two parties remained separate and when the 2021 elections come around, he will be running again as a candidate. Nevertheless, he said he was no longer interested in the premier’s job or a position in Cabinet as he wanted to continue the work of building and developing the Legislative Assembly.

Bush said he was keen to see the parliament building grow, developing a library and more facilities for members to enable them to work. He pointed out that the LA was built in the 1970’s when the legislature was made up of just twelve members, and while the country was still developing politically it now needed better parliamentary facilities.

