BT burglary suspect admits using cocaine

(CNS): A 45-year-old man from Bodden Town who was netted by police following two burglaries in the district last week also admitted using drugs when he was arrested. He has now been charged with consumption of cocaine as well as burglary. The man is accused of breaking into a home on Hirst Road on the morning of 3 April and making off with a handbag containing a quantity of cash and some personal items after residents at the house disturbed him.

Then on 5 April he is alleged to have entered a house on Bodden Town Road, near Gun Square, where he tried to take a mobile phone before he was confronted by a person who was on the premises at the time and fled on foot.

When the suspect was rounded up by officers, he admitted he had also been using drugs and was charged. He is set to appear in court later today.

Category: Courts, Crime