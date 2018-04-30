Beach access activists finally secure legal aid

(CNS): UPDATED After a long and protracted battle to secure funding for a legal challenge against government over its failure to register and protect beach access rights for the public, activists have been granted legal aid to press their case. In his ruling, Acting Justice Alastair Malcolm said the applicants’ case had a fair chance of succeeding, bringing a welcome boost to the long campaign. The issue of beach access has recently become a major cause for public concern, with stories mounting about the difficulties local people are experiencing as they try to get to the beach.

A recent report from government paints a bleak picture about access rights and local activists have been trying to force the attorney general to take the necessary action to register in law those access points. The women have been arguing for more than a dozen years that the Registrar of Lands has the power to register public rights of way and has neglected to do so, resulting in more and more access points being blocked.

In his legal ruling granting the public funding for the civil action against government, the judge wrote, “(T)his action has a reasonable prospect of succeeding and will require the consideration of a substantial question of law.”

Despite this good news however, the activists told CNS that they have still not received the legal aid certificate more than six months after the judge made the decision in their favour. a delay in the revelations was one problem but the women who lead the charge are being asked to contribute for what is a wider public interest case. Alice Mae Coe one of several women from West Bay leading this charge said, “… it is unconscionable that before they will issue the certificate – and then only assessing what contribution we should be paying towards this case- the legal aid office is again seeking details of our finances by demanding bank statements for the past six months.” She added, “We believe that this is unreasonable, particularly as we had already provided the required current financial and other records.”

Coe pointed out that this is a community wide public interest case not a private action to benefit the activists individually. “This is for the benefit of all Caymanians, residents and visitors to our shores as well,” she added.

The current government had committed to addressing the problem and recently established a Public Lands Commission. But with the increasing pace of development, the growing number of visitors and a shrinking number of access points to the islands’ beaches, there are real concerns that some of the public rights of way will be lost forever.

Category: Local News