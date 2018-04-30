Beach access activists finally secure legal aid
(CNS): UPDATED After a long and protracted battle to secure funding for a legal challenge against government over its failure to register and protect beach access rights for the public, activists have been granted legal aid to press their case. In his ruling, Acting Justice Alastair Malcolm said the applicants’ case had a fair chance of succeeding, bringing a welcome boost to the long campaign. The issue of beach access has recently become a major cause for public concern, with stories mounting about the difficulties local people are experiencing as they try to get to the beach.
A recent report from government paints a bleak picture about access rights and local activists have been trying to force the attorney general to take the necessary action to register in law those access points. The women have been arguing for more than a dozen years that the Registrar of Lands has the power to register public rights of way and has neglected to do so, resulting in more and more access points being blocked.
In his legal ruling granting the public funding for the civil action against government, the judge wrote, “(T)his action has a reasonable prospect of succeeding and will require the consideration of a substantial question of law.”
Despite this good news however, the activists told CNS that they have still not received the legal aid certificate more than six months after the judge made the decision in their favour. a delay in the revelations was one problem but the women who lead the charge are being asked to contribute for what is a wider public interest case. Alice Mae Coe one of several women from West Bay leading this charge said, “… it is unconscionable that before they will issue the certificate – and then only assessing what contribution we should be paying towards this case- the legal aid office is again seeking details of our finances by demanding bank statements for the past six months.” She added, “We believe that this is unreasonable, particularly as we had already provided the required current financial and other records.”
Coe pointed out that this is a community wide public interest case not a private action to benefit the activists individually. “This is for the benefit of all Caymanians, residents and visitors to our shores as well,” she added.
The current government had committed to addressing the problem and recently established a Public Lands Commission. But with the increasing pace of development, the growing number of visitors and a shrinking number of access points to the islands’ beaches, there are real concerns that some of the public rights of way will be lost forever.
This whole thing comes down to the fact that land owners who do not want the public to have access to the beach have figured out that they can simply erect a barrier and leave it there for one year. It’s in the Prescriptions Law. If members of the public do not file an official complaint with the proper authority/commission within one year of the barrier being erected, the public lose the right to remove the barrier.
If this is fact, it’s SO wrong and a travesty on every level.
What great news. Hopefully all beach access are cleared and maintained free from obstruction regularly by the government. Maybe start a new initiative “adopt a beach access ” similar to round about. A sign can probably display “This beach access made possible by xxxx co ltd”
Thats a great idea !
A lot too late. Unless of course you follow the Cayman Kind way and disregard the law. We all know what you re going to do. What is not clear is what the UK will let you get away with this time and where it all ends.
New Zealand has definitely set the bar limiting foreign ownership of property Go Kiwis!!! No matter what the international greed cabal think.
That’s good to know because I am Caymanian and also a Kiwi
They were smart from the start and because of that they still own their country. Caymanians have sold most of it off and can not afford to buy it back.
Over 40 years ago, there was Development Plan which, among many other visionary intentions, included a dual carriageway West Bay Road, set back more towards where the new Esterly Tibbetts Highway is today. But along came a real estate magnate named Jim Bodden who happened to get elected on a controversal platform focusing on “white sand” and the Plan was ditched and the SMB became filled with “for sale” signs featuring a certain real estate company – J.M Bodden & Company (hmmm, coincidence?). And so, our beloved paradise was sold for the white gold and the rest is sad history.
Ooops, almost forgot – his successor “greed mongers” made him a National Hero!!
Yes a National hero who got his personal money mixed up with creditor money which led to the liquidation of Prospect Properties where land was sold twice and often underwater. What a star! A national disaster is closer.
We better get our act together quickly because our little island is going to be left behind with competition. Next door Jamaica has the goal of becoming the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business by the year 2030. While this is extremely ambitious to say the least with their law and order problems, they are clearly focused on containing their problems. We need to do the same very quickly.
LOL
I say seize they property if the fail to comply with the law. Jail all real estate thieves and pirates immediately for crimes against the environment. Time to take back these precious islands from this menace!
This private action should be made totally unnecessary, by prompt and decisive action by the sitting government to ENFORCE THE LAW on these violations of the established public accesses. Once again, “Who are we developing for?” If the ordinary people of these islands cannot have access to THEIR beach, then NO ONE SHOULD! Perhaps a few beach ‘sit-ins’ by large peaceful groups near the blocked access paths would wake up these officials that we are not going to stand still and be disadvantaged?? Organize a day of public protest by assembling large groups on the beach adjacent to the blocked accesses. Evil triumphs when good men (and women) do nothing!
So DO SOMETHING!
Your Government is only a little smarter then the people. You no longer own the island. Only yourselves. If you can’t live with others in peace then where will you go?
yawn…..
Why on earth because unnah don’t own nuttin ya We need to close down alot of these foreign real estate pariahs running around here to stop this final sell off. Why don’t DOE declare some of these private beaches Heritage sites and put a stop to this theft.
Why on earth is public money being spent on this? A disgrace.
Are you joking? Beaches and beach access if probably the most important issue facing the country. Without it the entire economy falls apart.
Did you read the government’s own report that most “public” beach access were blocked? Clearly a major problem.
I agree, this should NOT have been an issue in the first place if the previous governments had actually done what they were supposed to do.
Why on earth did the CIG allow private landowners money to be spent on blocking public beach access ? And still they do nothing and put their heads in the ever retreating sand. A disgrace of stellar proportions.
Are the property owners going to get legal aid to defend themselves?
Maybe they should just comply with the law and allow public land to be public. If you read the decision, the judge has to make a substantive finding about the likelihood of success prior to granting aid. Land owners likely could not achieve the same finding.
How do you know? Each property is different.
@10:33 am – Jeez, you people that enjoy playing the Devil’s Advocate just for the heck of it. You’re not even making an intelligent argument.
The “property owners” as you’ve called them would have nothing to “defend” if they’d simply obey the law. These “property owners” are creating confrontation and sowing discord by building fences and installing gates across legally established public rights of way. Why? Because they are greedy privileged bullies, trying to keep the public from sitting on “their” beaches. Ridiculous.
Perhaps the property owners were sick of picking up used condoms and beer bottles from the public access and beaches adjacent to their properties?
Apparently you are already being defended with public money, the Government’s Attorney General is being paid by public money and is fighting this case on behalf of private landowners
No mi son….
This is an issue to which successive governments have turned a blind eye because they have been concerned about scaring off potential developers, and/or investors in condos. Hopefully, this action will correct all the situations where legal access paths to beaches have been illegally blocked by property owners.
In other words they have been facilitating breaches of the law? Anyone gain personally?
Honestly West Bay Road should have been set back another 100 meters 40 years ago.
Plots similar to the Governors beach site should have been designated during that time as well. Not only on West Bay road but island wide.
Hind sight is a great thing.
hindsight is always 20/10 but looking back is still a bit fuzzy…
Can’t wait to camp on the beach in front of your house.
It would have been in the mangroves.
Particularly north of the Klimpton where the swamp is deep.
‘Kimpton Island’ .. a new island will emerge, after the next major hurricane’s passage.
Roads weer built on the inland side of the beach ridge. It was built as far inland as possible (there was no land but deep mangrove swamp to the east when WB Road first started being used.
Quite correct and that was in the sixties. No money to fill in the swamp.
