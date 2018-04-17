Arsonists set new cop cars on fire

(CNS): Two new police cars were set on fire in George Town in the early hours of this morning in a suspected targeted arson attack, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Police said that the blaze happened before 2:45am on Tuesday, 17 April, at a local garage on Walkers Road. The cars were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries, and no other property damage was reported. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crime.

“This is an unacceptable attack on law enforcement and government property,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

“It will impact the patrols those vehicles were intended for, but more importantly, appears to be a continuation of reckless arson attacks on vehicles around the island last year. Such behaviour endangers everyone and must be stopped. We are asking members of the community to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the GTPS at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

