Appeal court jails free man in cop assault case

(CNS): Seth O’Neil Watler broke down in court Wednesday and had to be assisted down the stairs to the cells after he was jailed by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal when the panel overturned a ten-month suspended sentence and replaced it with a year in prison. Watler pleaded guilty last October to assaulting a senior police officer at the scene of a road crash earlier the same month. When he was sentenced in December, based on a range of mitigating factors, the judge suspended the jail term. But the crown appealed, claiming the sentence was unduly lenient.

Watler had admitted swearing at and then punching Superintendent Pete Lansdown, who was knocked out when he fell down and hit his head on the pavement. He sustained a cut to his lip and head and also broke a rib as a result of the assault.

During the appeal hearing Wednesday, the judges agreed with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran and said that the sentence was “inadequate” and suspending it was wrong. Although they accepted that the judge in the case had “approached the sentence with care”, she had overlooked the aggravating factor that the victim was a police officer who was carrying out his duties.

The appeal court found that a more appropriate starting point for the sentencing exercise would have been around two years. With the discount for Watler’s early plea, the court said that this would have led to a term of around 15 months. But given the question of double jeopardy and the stress and anxiety caused as Watler has been a free man for some four months, they found that they could reduce that term to twelve months. But the judges ordered that Watler should begin serving the jail time immediately.

It took the appeal court around an hour to deliver the judgment, during which time Watler wept openly in the dock and became increasingly distressed. He broke down as he was taken into custody.

See related story on CNS here.

Category: Local News