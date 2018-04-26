Another historic high for March air arrivals

(CNS): It appears that the sky is not the limit when it comes to overnight visitor numbers to the Cayman Islands after the most successful first quarter in the islands’ history for tourism and the highest number of visitors on record in one month. Between 1 January and 31 March a whopping 134,170 visitors – a more than 20% increase – landed in Cayman. But March was a staggering success with almost 55,000 visitors, a near 25% growth on March 2017, which was itself a record-breaking month. It is also the first time that the number of guests staying in Cayman in a single month exceeded 50,000.

The continued success and development of the stay-over market cannot be understated. So far this year every month has been a record breaker and March was the tenth successive month where air arrivals into the Cayman Islands have surpassed previously recorded statistics.

The level of success the Department of Tourism is having with overnight visitors is now making many more people question the controversial cruise berthing project as the figures show that the country’s economy can generate far greater and more equitable returns from the overnight business than cruise tourism. It also has a much lower impact on infrastructure and natural attractions and the advantage of fewer people spending more money.

This latest news from the tourism sector comes in the wake of revelations that last year under 420,000 overnight guests spent almost a half billion dollars in Cayman compared to just $154 million by 1.7 million cruisers.

The increase in guest numbers is largely down to solid growth in key markets such as the Northeast region of the US, with almost 32% growth. Arrivals from Latin America grew by over 35%.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Moses Kirkconnell said the numbers were clear evidence of the demand for the Cayman Islands’ tourism product. “This performance would not be possible without the partnership of local stakeholders who exemplify our CaymanKind spirit, and the strategic leadership of the Department of Tourism, who continue to find innovative ways of marketing our brand and expanding our key markets.”

Tourism Director Rosa Harris, who is one of the reasons for the successful marketing campaigns, said there were summer promotions coming up that would help sustain the growth and JetBlue’s new direct service from Ft Lauderdale should also boost airlift.

The increase is also due to the growth in Cayman of people offering affordable accommodation on Airbnb as well as the upgrades of existing high-end hotels and the opening of the Kimpton.

In the continued absence of berthing facilities the cruise industry continued to hold its own, with the strain evident on local infrastructure illustrating all too well the concerns of some tourism stakeholders that Grand Cayman may already have reached its limit on the cruise numbers that it can handle. March saw an increase of 16.54 percent in cruise arrivals, with 232,902 passengers the highest number so far this year. During the first quarter of this year almost 672,000 cruisers had already arrived in George Town Harbour.

Category: Local News