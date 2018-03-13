Workshops planned to prevent baby turtle deaths

(CNS): The Department of Environment is organising free workshops for architects and electricians this month to help in the fight against the light pollution, which causes numerous baby turtle deaths every nesting season. Last year the number of turtle nests laid in the Cayman Islands was encouraging, the DoE said, but many thousands of the endangered sea turtles were killed or injured because artificial lights led them away from the ocean. In 2017 alone, DoE documented 45 known sea turtle nest “misorientations”, each incident involving up to 100 baby turtles.

“In these incidents, baby sea turtles were confused by lights near the beach and crawled away from the ocean and toward the lights on land, where many were killed by vehicles, dehydration, or predators,” a spokesperson for the DoE said.

In another 33 cases, DoE staff or volunteers intervened as the nests hatched in an attempt to prevent the baby turtles from going the wrong way. But the experts explained that this interference in the natural process is still likely to have reduced survival. It is also likely that many more misorientations occurred on our beaches but were undetected.

Artificial lighting shining on beaches where the turtles are nesting is a serious threat to sea turtle survival and the DoE is urging people who live on the beach to install turtle-friendly lighting. This specialist lighting can protect turtles while still providing light for beachfront owners. Turtle-friendly lighting uses specific design and positioning with an amber wavelength. This colour is appealing to property owners and residents, as it resembles candlelight, but is much less likely to lead baby turtles away from the sea. Turtle-friendly lighting has been used for many years in Florida and other US states and has been proven safe and effective. With the 2018 nesting season due to start in the next few weeks, the DoE will be holding free workshops on 19 and 20 March for architects and electricians about the lighting design and installation. They will be led by Florida-based turtle-friendly lighting experts, who have been involved in turtle friendly lighting projects for over 12 years and who have conducted more than 400 retrofits of beachfront properties. “We hope this training will make turtle-friendly lighting more readily available to Cayman’s beachfront property owners, decreasing the numbers of sea turtle misorientations in future,” the DoE said. Anyone interested can RSVP by Thursday to [email protected] to sign up for an appropriate session, specifying architect or electrical contractor.

