Woman charged with falsely claiming welfare

(CNS): The police have charged a 64-year-old George Town woman with obtaining property by deception and providing false information to a public officer after she allegedly falsely claimed some $30,000 in welfare payments. In a press release revealing the charges, which were laid on Tuesday, the RCIPS said the woman was accused of deceiving the Needs Assessment Unit between 2014 and 2017 to get the financial assistance. No other details were given but the woman is scheduled to appear in court on 27 March.

Category: Courts, Crime