Woman beats off intruder with baseball bat
(CNS): A Bodden Town woman who returned home at lunchtime Monday found a masked man in her bedroom but she managed to give him a couple of good whacks with a metal baseball bat and called 911, which caused him to run out of the house. The 44-year-old woman, who is just 5 foot, 2½ inches tall, said the intruder was 6 foot 5 inches and muscular. He had dark skin and she thought he was about 24-28 years old. He wore a diamond stud earring, which she could see because his left ear was sticking out of the ski-mask, and he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black short pants and white sneakers.
Describing the experience to CNS, the woman said that she got to the house at 12:59pm and thought that something was wrong because the top lock of her front door was off and she knew that she had locked it, but there was no sign of a break-in.
She called her mother and talked to her as she walked around the house, the phone in one hand and the bat in the other, to check for an intruder, including her bedroom, where he must have been hiding. But she didn’t find anyone and after finishing the call to her mother, she threw the phone on her bed as she was going back into her bedroom.
But then she saw her bedroom door move and knew the intruder was behind it. He grabbed her by her arm but she stepped back and managed to get free. The woman swung the bat at him, aiming for his head, but hit his front left shoulder blade instead. Then she grabbed her phone, called 911 at 1:05pm and put the call on speakerphone, telling the operator what was happening.
As the 911 operator was urging her to get somewhere safe, which she said was impossible at that point, the intruder turned to get out of her bedroom and she swung the bat at him again, this time walloping his right shoulder from the back. The woman said he slipped on the way out but then got up and ran out the front door, which she had left open.
She then went to get a machete and stood by the door until the police arrived, by that time more angry than frightened, she said. “If he comes back in the house you’re going to find out who he is because I’m going to kill him,” she told the 911 operator.
The woman praised the operator, who she said answered her call instantaneously and immediately said he was sending help. The police arrived at her house three minutes after she called, the RCIPS helicopter was there in ten minutes and the police forensic team arrived 45 minutes after she called.
However, she described the experience as traumatizing, and when she tried to get to sleep that night, every time she closed her eyes, she saw his face — at least until she got herself under control, she said. She told CNS, “I’ll never forget his eyes; they were full of fear and desperation, and I know he would have hurt me.” She is certain that calling 911 when she did is what saved her.
He was much bigger than her and looked like he worked out, and could have easily overpowered her, she pointed out. “He could have raped me; he could have killed me,” she said.
The woman thanked God for giving her the courage to fight back, and also that she wasn’t wearing her high heels at the time.
“It was me or him,” she said.
The RCIPS has confirmed the incident and said they would be issuing a release later today.
Bravo to that lady. I do not know who she is but she has my respect and admiration.
It is time that self defense, baseball and machete classes should be started in all district civic centers. That is the only way to handle the thugs that are running rampant in our communities.
Too bad this headline did not read: Woman kills intruder with baseball bat. Nevertheless great job lady – Little axe chops down big tree!
Oh how I wish she had floored his ass to the ground with that machete or baseball bat, allowing Churchill to come and collect him.
Good job Madam. You kept yourself safe – which was the most important thing to accomplish under the circumstances.
This lady acted very appropriately due to the circumstances. She’s right that the guy could have overpowered and assaulted her. Fortunately, most criminals are cowards so when she fought back and called Emergency Services he hit the road. If I were her, I would get an alarm system and take a few self-defense lessons.
Thank you and well done to the brave lady in Bodden Town. I never felt the need to learn how to fight back before but I do now. It is sad to say but we are now paying the price for being too soft on crime.
Does any one know if there is an Aikido club or Aikido classes on the island? I know a senior citizen lady from Canada who took up Aikido as an exercise regime. Part of the training involves the use of a wooden sword that sounds like it would be just as good as a baseball bat if you know how to use it for exercise and other things.
Good job sweetheart! Unfortunately you didn’t finish the job. Job well done all the same! Only wish you had a 38 caliber available at the time though
The lady deserves a medal and a thank you from every law abiding person on these islands. The two licks she got in is more punishment than this criminal would get in the very unlikely event that he is caught and sent to the Northward Hilton for the usual 2 weeks less time off for continuing to breathe.
With the rampant crime and the loss of security we have even within our own homes, I have found that baseball and gardening are a useful distraction so I keep at least 2 baseball bats and well sharpened machetes in my house just in case an opportunity to use them comes up.
And Cayman just signed with AirBnB. It’s only a matter of time before this happens with an AirBnB guest. So now what? Do we have to equip them with baseball bats upon arrival?
Just simply put 5 gallon buckets of rocks in each property. Problem solved…. right?
Its really sad what this place has come to??? Yet we have the largest police service in the region per capita with an enormous budget to match.What it does, it speak volumes about our leadership and those incharge.
A lot of officers are here for the joy ride milking the RCIPS
A baseball bat and a machete? That sounds like a well prepared lady to me. Well done ma’am 😉
I think it was the bat not 911 that saved you. Now if you had a gun in a safe lock box, we would all know who this criminal is and there would probably be one less lurking around the corner.
Or the criminal got his hands on it and game over for the hero lady.
Thing is, I don’t own a baseball bat. The first thing an intruder will meet at my house is a very sharp machete.
Bravo lady! Well done!
everyone should suck up their fear and fight back. these criminals are more cowards than you. fight the dumb fools. kick them, punch them, beat them with whatever. DEFEND for what is yours people. SELF DEFENSE is not a crime (FIGHT BACK) .. GOOD GOING Madam! Well done!
