Woman beats off intruder with baseball bat

(CNS): A Bodden Town woman who returned home at lunchtime Monday found a masked man in her bedroom but she managed to give him a couple of good whacks with a metal baseball bat and called 911, which caused him to run out of the house. The 44-year-old woman, who is just 5 foot, 2½ inches tall, said the intruder was 6 foot 5 inches and muscular. He had dark skin and she thought he was about 24-28 years old. He wore a diamond stud earring, which she could see because his left ear was sticking out of the ski-mask, and he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black short pants and white sneakers.

Describing the experience to CNS, the woman said that she got to the house at 12:59pm and thought that something was wrong because the top lock of her front door was off and she knew that she had locked it, but there was no sign of a break-in.

She called her mother and talked to her as she walked around the house, the phone in one hand and the bat in the other, to check for an intruder, including her bedroom, where he must have been hiding. But she didn’t find anyone and after finishing the call to her mother, she threw the phone on her bed as she was going back into her bedroom.

But then she saw her bedroom door move and knew the intruder was behind it. He grabbed her by her arm but she stepped back and managed to get free. The woman swung the bat at him, aiming for his head, but hit his front left shoulder blade instead. Then she grabbed her phone, called 911 at 1:05pm and put the call on speakerphone, telling the operator what was happening.

As the 911 operator was urging her to get somewhere safe, which she said was impossible at that point, the intruder turned to get out of her bedroom and she swung the bat at him again, this time walloping his right shoulder from the back. The woman said he slipped on the way out but then got up and ran out the front door, which she had left open.

She then went to get a machete and stood by the door until the police arrived, by that time more angry than frightened, she said. “If he comes back in the house you’re going to find out who he is because I’m going to kill him,” she told the 911 operator.

The woman praised the operator, who she said answered her call instantaneously and immediately said he was sending help. The police arrived at her house three minutes after she called, the RCIPS helicopter was there in ten minutes and the police forensic team arrived 45 minutes after she called.

However, she described the experience as traumatizing, and when she tried to get to sleep that night, every time she closed her eyes, she saw his face — at least until she got herself under control, she said. She told CNS, “I’ll never forget his eyes; they were full of fear and desperation, and I know he would have hurt me.” She is certain that calling 911 when she did is what saved her.

He was much bigger than her and looked like he worked out, and could have easily overpowered her, she pointed out. “He could have raped me; he could have killed me,” she said.

The woman thanked God for giving her the courage to fight back, and also that she wasn’t wearing her high heels at the time.

“It was me or him,” she said.

The RCIPS has confirmed the incident and said they would be issuing a release later today.

