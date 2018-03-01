(CNS): Officers investigating a fatal crash late on Tuesday night on Cayman Brac are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have seen anything related to the collision of a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Integra around 11pm on Bight Road near Tibbett’s Turn is asked to call PC Indrani Tahal or her colleagues at the Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635. The victim, who worked as a nurse on the island, was the second person to die on Cayman’s roads so far this year.

