| 01/03/2018 | 1 Comment

(CNS): Officers investigating a fatal crash late on Tuesday night on Cayman Brac are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have seen anything related to the collision of a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Integra around 11pm on Bight Road near Tibbett’s Turn is asked to call PC Indrani Tahal or her colleagues at the Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635. The victim, who worked as a nurse on the island, was the second person to die on Cayman’s roads so far this year.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/03/2018 at 2:31 pm

    I would hope that they did an alcohol test on the other driver. But as we know how that goes in the Brac all depends on who you fah.




