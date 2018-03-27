West Bay man arrested over fatal crash

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in relation to a crash Sunday evening that resulted in the death of a motorbike rider, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service have said. Lenny Ray Pinet-Trusty (35), who worked at the local hardware store, A.L. Thompson’s, was killed in the crash, which happened on Shamrock Road near to Soto Lane, George Town, around 5:20pm. Police said the suspect in the case has been bailed as inquiries continue into how the collision happened.

Pinet-Trusty, who is the third person to be killed on Cayman’s roads so far this year, was said to be riding a high performance Suzuki motorbike when it collided with a car.

Over the last two days numerous tributes have been pouring in on social media, including from his employers, who described him as a courteous, personable and conscientious worker who had worked at the store since 2005.

“His diligence in his position and in providing dedicated customer service earned him respect and recognition; his wit, humor, and support earned him friends. We will miss his smile and his service. May you rest in peace, Lenny,” the company said in the social media post.

Pinet-Trusty was Caymanian, married with a young child and lived in George Town.

Category: Crime, Police