Webster to serve 6 years for child sex crimes

(CNS): Former firefighter and political hopeful, Errington Webster (55), has been handed a six-year prison term for the sexual offences he committed against a 13-year-old girl in 2016. Justice Charles Quin described Webster’s offences as “grave” and that his responsibility for the crimes was “very high”, even though Webster refuses to accept his conviction. “What is deeply unattractive is he blames everyone except himself for these guilty verdicts,” the judge said.

Webster has, however, avoided the imposition of a sexual harm prevention order because Justice Quin found it could not be applied retrospectively.

The legislation provides for such orders to ensure sexual offenders who are released from jail continue to be monitored by the authorities to keep them away from potential victims. Only one order has been imposed so far. This was against Ronnie Ebanks for his sexual offence, which had also been committed before the law changed, but no argument had been made on his behalf during his sentencing by Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop.

Justice Quin explained that the law does not provide for a retrospective application and that he did not have the legal power to impose such an order.

If Webster is released before he has served the full six years, he will be released on licence, but once the full term is completed, there will be no lawful way to supervise Webster or protect vulnerable young girls from him, despite his prominent position in the community, where he is still seen by several church leaders and community members as a man of integrity and exemplary character, as set out in references given to the court.

Quin imposed the six-year sentence for Webster’s conviction for gross indecency, which formed the centre of the evidence against him at trial, after his young victim videoed the community leader masturbating in his car when she was present and asking her to spit on his penis. But Webster continued to deny any knowledge of the incident, claiming he had suffered some kind of catatonic moment as a result of drinking a dietary supplement mixed with grapefruit after taking his heart medication.

He was also given three five-year terms, which will run concurrently with the six-year sentence, for three conviction of gross indecency that took place at his home in his daughter’s bedroom and in his car.

Justice Quin justified the length of the sentences when he pointed to the list of aggravating factors, including the grooming of the child, the abuse of the trust place in him by the community and the young girl’s family, his manipulation of the girl and her vulnerability, as well as his complete lack of remorse. The only mitigation the judge found in Webster’s favour was his previous clean record.

