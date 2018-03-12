(CNS): FIFA has rejected an appeal by former VP Jeffrey Webb against a fine imposed on him for his part in the massive corruption scandal. In addition to the millions of dollars he has handed over to the US authorities for his convictions in relation to the bribery investigation, Webb faces a fine in excess of US$1 million by his former employers. Webb has not contested the lifetime ban from the game imposed on him after he was convicted of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies. However, he did challenge the fine.

In a release from FIFA, officials said the appeals committee determined that the fine imposed was “adequate”. The statement continued, “Consequently, Mr Webb’s fine and lifelong ban are maintained.”

FIFA has also claimed some $2 million from the US authorities in restitution for Webb’s part in the corruption.

Webb was the president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, enjoying a glittering career in international football administration, when he was swept up in the massive US case against FIFA officials and sports firm executives relating to bribery and corruption around the world.

He has since pleaded guilty, but almost three years after his high-profile arrest in Switzerland at a luxury hotel during a FIFA meeting, he has still not been sentenced and remains on bail in the United States with a sentencing hearing set for September at a Brooklyn court after numerous adjournments.

However, since his conviction, Webb has handed over $6.7 million to the US authorities.

