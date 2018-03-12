Water Authority encourages conservation

(CNS): The Water Authority has noted that in contrast to warnings of drought in the latest bulletin from the Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network, local forecasts suggest that Cayman could see higher than usual rainfall in this region for the next few months. But WA officials said they are still urging people to conserve water and that they continue to regularly monitor the aquifer in East End used by local farmers, which would be impacted if Cayman suffered a drought this year.

A Water Authority spokesperson explained that as most residential customers are supplied with water from reverse osmosis, where saline groundwater is converted into fresh, potable water, farmers would be the ones most likely to be impacted by below-normal rainfall. The farming community relies heavily on the fresh groundwater from the aquifer in East End where the authority operates a well-field, which abstracts fresh groundwater for public and limited commercial use.

“The Authority’s Water Resources team works diligently to monitor the well-field through routine sampling to ensure that the abstraction rate does not compromise the integrity of the aquifer. The Authority will continue to regularly monitor the aquifer to protect against overuse should the predicted rainfall dip to below-normal levels,” the spokesperson said.

CNS was also told that the WA is committed to encouraging water conservation in general. All new customers receive “conservation kits” which contain water-saving shower-heads and faucet aerators to help reduce water use. The authority also produces a Water Conservation Brochure which lists a variety of ways that customers can reduce their water usage in and around their homes.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather