Victims fight back as robbers strike in GT

(CNS): Two armed men dressed as construction workers made off with almost $3,000 after robbing a courier yesterday in George Town, even though he put up a fight. And the day before that a would-be robber armed with a toy gun fled from Reflections empty-handed when the cashier turned on him. As the crime on the streets of the capital continued this week, it seems some victims are fighting back. However, the police are warning people not to risk their safety by confronting armed assailants

The robbery of the courier happened in broad daylight at around 12:30pm on Friday, when a driver near BritCay on Eastern Avenue was held up at gunpoint and his bag containing the cash taken. The courier initially struggled with the armed man but gave up the fight when a second robber approached. Police said the robbers were dressed in construction gear, wearing hard hats and reflective vests, and made off with the bag across Eastern Avenue and down Bodden Road.

At around 6:30am on Thursday an armed masked man burst into Reflections Food-4-Less on MacLendon Drive in George Town. He demanded cash from the store clerk but a struggle ensued, during which the cashier was able to grab the gun and it became clear that the firearm was plastic. The suspect, who was about 5’5” and wearing a navy blue hoodie and mask, fled the scene.

Officers conducted searches of the areas but no one matching the descriptions has been located.

While no shots were fired and no one was injured in either incident, the RCIPS is urging people to exercise extreme caution in situations like these and prioritise their personal safety. All possible steps should be taken to avoid confrontations with anyone who appears to be armed.

Both matters are currently under investigation and the police urge anyone with information to contact 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

