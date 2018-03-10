Victims fight back as robbers strike in GT
(CNS): Two armed men dressed as construction workers made off with almost $3,000 after robbing a courier yesterday in George Town, even though he put up a fight. And the day before that a would-be robber armed with a toy gun fled from Reflections empty-handed when the cashier turned on him. As the crime on the streets of the capital continued this week, it seems some victims are fighting back. However, the police are warning people not to risk their safety by confronting armed assailants
The robbery of the courier happened in broad daylight at around 12:30pm on Friday, when a driver near BritCay on Eastern Avenue was held up at gunpoint and his bag containing the cash taken. The courier initially struggled with the armed man but gave up the fight when a second robber approached. Police said the robbers were dressed in construction gear, wearing hard hats and reflective vests, and made off with the bag across Eastern Avenue and down Bodden Road.
At around 6:30am on Thursday an armed masked man burst into Reflections Food-4-Less on MacLendon Drive in George Town. He demanded cash from the store clerk but a struggle ensued, during which the cashier was able to grab the gun and it became clear that the firearm was plastic. The suspect, who was about 5’5” and wearing a navy blue hoodie and mask, fled the scene.
Officers conducted searches of the areas but no one matching the descriptions has been located.
While no shots were fired and no one was injured in either incident, the RCIPS is urging people to exercise extreme caution in situations like these and prioritise their personal safety. All possible steps should be taken to avoid confrontations with anyone who appears to be armed.
Both matters are currently under investigation and the police urge anyone with information to contact 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.
Are walking sticks still legal? Can I carry a walking stick as I stroll down Eastern (or anywhere else) and not be outside the law?
Maybe we should all be carrying walking sticks. Everywhere. All the time.
Plastic, real – whatever!!! Give the robbers what they want. Your employer may give your family a sympathy card followed by ‘fake words’ if that much in the event of your death. Your life is more valuable than a job or protecting your employer’s business.
Wow, very nice and good to know we are taking back our islands for the sake of potentially what would be ‘robbed cash’.
Too Late now Cayman you voted for this UNITY bullshit and it is now robbing us of our very dignity now.
What a terrible mess this place is in when victims had to fight off robbers themselves. Where are these so called community police patrolling our neighborhoods. Not even week this lasted what joke mann. But they had a Big Launch at Westin Resort food&drink to waste
Dear Cayman,
Your elected majority government aka PPM aka Alden has FAILED you.
Yes, there has been an acute succession of failures for the last 13 years, but this current deteriorating situation is squarely at the feet of those who have been in control as of late.
A failure to plan is a plan to fail.
*Note: The REAL reason for our absence of a national development plan is because it is “bad for business”.
In other words, “foreign investors” and the “business community” prefer a blank canvas wherewith they can do as they feel.
(E.g. Import cheap labour. No incentive to train, hire, or develop locals. Exploitable workforce. Constructive disenfranchisement of young Caymanians – and the inevitable fallout thereof.)
Our government does not consider the collective welfare and national security of Caymanians to be a priority.
Our children deserve to be governed by a mindset that actually gives a damn about their future.
– Whodatis
(Not a party-person, but right now, it is what it is.)
* If this is “growth, progress, and development” – then you can keep it. Seriously.
Pity they didn’t have something to give them a good knock upside the head.
Kermit the frog drinking Lipton tea here, no comment….
