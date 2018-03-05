Two charged over home invasion last summer

(CNS): One man and a teenager from George Town have been charged with a catalog of offences, including a home invasion in Patrick’s Island in June 2017. The suspects are facing charges of gun possession, aggravated burglary, robbery theft, attempted burglary and damage to property. The charges relate to three separate incidents that happened on 16 and 17 June last year, including the theft of a car, an attempted break-in and the early morning home invasion, where the victims were bound and robbed.

The two men, aged 17 and 22, were scheduled to appear in Summary Court Monday and are understood to have been remanded in custody. The 22-year-old man had been arrested in the wake of the robbery on suspicion of aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

The robbery happened at around 4:30am on 17 June. Three males, two armed with firearms and one with a hammer, entered the couple’s home, bound them up with duct tape and demanded cash and valuables. As well as threatening their victims, they assaulted the man, though he was not badly hurt. A quantity of cash, jewelry and other valuables were stolen.

Category: Courts, Crime