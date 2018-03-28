Troubled teenager on the run again

(CNS): Just two days after 15-year-old Motesha Mothen was found after running away last week, she has absconded again. The teenager, who is from West Bay but is currently staying at the Francis Bodden Girls Home in Bodden Town, attended the John Gray High School, where she is a student, in her uniform on Tuesday morning but did not return to the home in the evening. Police are once again asking the public to help track down the runaway .

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here,

Category: Local News