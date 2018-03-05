Three injured in Hell Road single-car smash

| 05/03/2018 | 0 Comments

(CNS): Three people were taken to hospital on Sunday evening and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Hell Road near Miss Daisy Lane. Police said a silver BMW overturned and was extensively damaged during the crash, which happened at around 8:10 yesterday evening. Officers and emergency personnel attended the scene and the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital. Both the passengers have already been discharged while the driver is still receiving treatment.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»