Three foreign nationals charged in corruption case

(CNS): Two women from the Dominican Republic and one woman from Honduras are the latest people to be charged in the Anti-Corruption Commission’s inquiry into a bribery scandal surrounding the immigration department. The three foreign nationals, who are resident in Cayman, bring the total of people charged in the investigation so far to ten. All three women were charged Tuesday, 14 March for offences which occurred between April 2015 and January 2017. They are expected in court next month.

Marlenis Perez Mata, a 31-year-old Dominican woman from Prospect is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, contrary to s.11(1)(a) and s.52 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2014 Revision); and three counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust, contrary to s.13 and s.52 of the law.

Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David (38) who is from Honduras but who lives in West Bay, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, and Mariel Maleno Suriel, a 33-year-old Dominican female living in George Town, faces four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

The women have all been bailed until their court appearance on 10 April.

Officials from the ACC said the investigation continues.

Category: Crime