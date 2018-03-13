Three charged in immigration corruption inquiry

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged three people in connection with a long-running investigation into corruption at the immigration department. Over a year after the first arrests were made, and three years after the alleged offences, two Caymanian women, who were described as public officials, and one Dominican man have been charged with fraud and bribery offences. Diane Dey-Rankin (57) from George Town, Pheadra McDonald (43) from Spotts and Santo Castro Castillo (45) also from Spotts were charged yesterday and are scheduled to appear in court on 10 April.

The investigation, which the ACC has been tight-lipped about, is understood to relate to the tests that applicants take during the process of acquiring permanent residency. It has gone on for several years and 13 people have been arrested on suspicion of various offences.

The two women, who are believed to be Department of Immigration employees, both face a charge of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage, contrary to s.20(4) of the Anti-Corruption Law (2014 Revision). Dey-Rankin faces three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, contrary to s.11(1)(a) and s.52 of the ACC law, while McDonald also faces four counts for the same charge.

Castillo faces eleven counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, and three counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust, contrary to s.13 and s.52 of the ACC law.

Officials said that as the investigation continues no further details will be released at this time.

Category: Crime