Teenager still missing, police make further appeal

(CNS): Despite efforts by police officers to locate 15-year-old Motesha Mothen, she has still not been found and they are continuing to request the public’s assistance in locating her. She was last seen when she went to the John Gray High School on Monday wearing her school uniform but she did not return to the home in Bodden Town where she is currently living.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News