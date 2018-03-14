Teen would-be robber claimed to have gun

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a young would-be robber who claimed he had a gun when he tried to rob two other teenagers on Seven Mile Beach Tuesday night. Police said that officers responded to the report close to Lizard Run Drive in the heart of Grand Cayman’s tourist district at around 9:40pm. Two teenage boys said they were walking along the beach when they were approached by another young man, who also appeared to be in his teens, with dark skin wearing a dark-coloured shirt and bright-coloured shorts.

The would-be robber told them he had a gun, while keeping one hand concealed under his shirt, and demanded a cellphone, but when they refused to hand it over, he left the location on foot. No one was harmed, no actual firearm was seen by the young men and no personal belongings were taken.

Anyone who has information on this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during this time, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police