Still no chairperson for conservation council

(CNS): Three months after Christine Rose-Smyth resigned from her position as chair of the National Conservation Council, government officials have still not appointed a replacement. The NCC is scheduled to meet Wednesday for its first meeting of 2018, when it will be dealing with a wide range of issues, from the thorny problems relating to invasive species and the speargun controversies, to the latest developments on the protected areas. But it will do so without a formal chair and against the backdrop of government’s continued threat to overturn the historic legislation that paved the way for the council.

Government officials told CNS that the search for a chairperson was ongoing and the review of the legislation was still on the cards. “The ministry has begun discussions with potential nominees to replace the National Conservation Council chairperson. It also expects the review of the National Conservation Law will begin in the near future,” the ministry stated.

It is still not clear why Rose-Smyth resigned unexpectedly last year but the conservation law had been coming under sustained criticism from government and opposition benches. In addition, demands about speargun use from politicians has placed the council in a difficult legal position (see NCC faces speargun conundrum), which it was struggling to deal with.

Rose-Smyth had also written to the premier and the ministry about the premier’s comments in the Legislative Assembly last year, where he described the conservation law as “ridiculous” and announced a review of the legislation. She has so far not received a response.

The conservation law was steered through the Legislative Assembly by one Cayman’s very few politicians with a genuine interest in and wide knowledge of the environment, Wayne Panton.

There was wide support for the law when it passed after Panton, the environment minister at the time, took the pragmatic approach of making compromises in some areas to ensure its passage. Despite this, politicians on both sides of the aisle have increasingly criticized the law.

Panton recently expressed his disappointment and concern about the turn of events from his former political colleagues and issued a warning about the dangers of watering down the law.

With most politicians paying only lip-service to the issue on the campaign trail, Wayne Panton lost his seat and the portfolio was given to Dwayne Seymour, the current health minister, who appears to have little knowledge of or interest in the subject area and has handed the portfolio largely to his councillor, Captain Eugene Ebanks, who remains largely opposed to the DoE’s plans to expand the marine parks.

According to the agenda for Wednesday, the NCC will be considering issues relating to the continued efforts to place certain areas of Cayman’s unique and endangered habitat under protection through land purchase or management to improve historically poor land conservation. But the threat of a legislative review and the lack of interest coming from the ministry continues to make the existing environmental challenges in the Cayman Islands even more difficult.

See the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting here.

