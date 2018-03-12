Stephens leaves before official deportation

(CNS): Ato Modibo Stephens has left the Cayman Islands before an official deportation order could be served. Stephens, who was convicted last year of ‘sexting’ with one of the underage athletes he was coaching, was facing deportation in relation to that conviction but he left for the United States on Sunday. A statement released by the premier’s office Monday said that he is now a prohibited immigrant to the Cayman Islands under section 82(h) of the Immigration Law as a person who has not been pardoned in regard to the offence.

Stephens was sentenced to 18 months in prison on 4 August last year, when the presiding judge also recommended his deportation once he had served the jail time. As the international athlete had already served several months on remand before his trial, he was released from jail in November subsequently remained in Cayman.

But after questions about his deportation were raised earlier this year, Cabinet issued its approval last week for Stephens to be deported on or after 16 March.

While Stephens was found guilty of abusing an ICT network, he was acquitted of both indecent assault and gross indecency charges involving the 14-year-old girl from the athletics club run by him and his wife, Caymanian track star Cydonie Mothersill. This means that, despite the sexual nature of the inappropriate texts and images exchanged between him and his victim, he does not have a conviction for sexual offending.

Despite his legal status, Stephens is the father of two local children, so questions about his possible return to the Cayman Islands remain. CNS has sent questions to officials about this issue and is awaiting a response.

