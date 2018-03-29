Stepfather jailed for indecent assault on child

(CNS): A Filipino national who admitted touching his 11-year-old stepdaughter’s breast is likely to be deported in a matter of days after he was given a six month prison term Thursday for three counts of indecent assault. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after he was assaulted by family members when his offending came to light. He admitted the crime immediately and pleaded guilty at his first appearance in court, resulting in a reduction in the jail time to four months.

The man has already served almost six months on an electronic tag and curfew, which was credited as two months time served, and in the face of the judge’s deportation order the man was expected to serve no more than a few days before he leaves Cayman.

The court heard that the man’s wife and younger daughter, as well as the victim, his 11-year-old stepdaughter, have already returned to the Philippines after he was arrested and lost his job.

The court heard that it was through the man’s own admissions that his offending came to light. The family was living in a one-bedroom apartment, with the man, his wife and the two children all sharing the same bedroom.

One afternoon, after the man had collected the children from school, all three went to take a nap on the bed they often shared. But on this occasion the man fondled his stepdaughter’s breast. She immediately got up, went into the living room and messaged her aunt as she was crying. Almost at the same time the man texted his wife and admitted what he had done.

The female family members then came to the apartment and took the child away. In an effort to apologise further, he went to the home, where he was reportedly assaulted by the child’s uncles. When the police were called he told them he had done “something terrible to my stepdaughter” and said that he didn’t know what was wrong with him. He then admitted touching the child’s breast on two previous occasions as well.

Given the admissions to offences that would not have been prosecuted without his revelation, his previous good character, and immediate guilty pleas to an offence that was at the lower end of seriousness for sexual offending, the judge handed down the short custodial term and recommended an immediate deportation.

