Specific witnesses sought in attempted child abduction

(CNS): West Bay police are appealing for two men who might be able to assist with the ongoing inquiry into an attempted child abduction in West Bay earlier this month to come forward. Officers have reason to believe that the child came into contact with several people on the afternoon of 10 March, before the abduction attempt, who were out and about in the district. One potential witness is a man who was operating a car wash at the pond, close to Batabano Drive. The second is a man who walked past the Lake Shore Condos on Bonneville Drive, wearing a green shirt, white shorts and socks with slippers.

Detectives involved in the investigations said that the little girl is white, with blonde hair that was tied back in a ponytail on the afternoon of the attempted abduction. She was wearing a white sleeveless top and dark coloured shorts with slippers on her feet.

According to the original report, she is seven years old and was on Up the Hill Road when she fought off a masked man who attempted to take her with him. The man was described as tall, with dark brown skin and dark coloured eyes, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask with holes for the eyes. He was also described as having long yellow fingernails.

Anyone who saw this child and made contact with her on Saturday, 10 March, is asked to contact DC Shane Ennis at 926-4588 or DC Teddy Mitchell at 936-1297 from the West Bay Police Station.

