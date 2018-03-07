Man shot dead in Prospect
(CNS): Police are investigating the second murder in the Cayman Islands this year after a man who had been shot was found lying in the road on Prospect Drive last night. The 44-year-old victim from George Town was pronounced dead at the hospital after emergency services were called to the location at around 10:30pm Tuesday, when police closed the road and declared a major other incident. Residents in the area reportedly heard shots around 10pm but no other details have been confirmed
An investigation has been launched and the police are calling for the public’s assistance with this enquiry and are urging anyone with information about this incident to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-4502. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/
How many voter signatures does it take to initiate a referendum to get rid of this useless government? How about a no confidence motion regarding those ‘public servants’ who are failing to do anything to lock these **(&)* up and keep them off our streets.
17
1
Clearly our elected government thinks that it is not in their interests to tackle the rapidly increasing levels of shootings, home invasions, armed robberies and other violent crimes that are now happening on a daily basis. What is their payoff for doing nothing and who is making it?? Just asking because I have no idea why they do nothing!
17
1
None of us are safe unless and until the thugs are off our streets. Two constant figures over the last nearly 20 years as things have spiraled out of control are the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions. They have advised multiple governments on their approaches to violent crime and the prosecution of if. Not saying they are to blame but perhaps advisors and prosecutors who fail to get violent criminals off our streets should find ‘other opportunities’.
15
0
These guys live at the top of prospect drive and or top of marina drive, these shite whole families have lived there for years now, the police eknow about them, and at least 1 a month the police are searching these homes.
What I don’t understand is that the trade and business license board approved a business in one of the homes (the one on prospect drive), these guys sell drugs, commit crimes (all sorts) and now having a business always them to deposit their illegal funds legally now.
How do we get rid of these people, unfortunately they are now Caymanians, 2 generation, some idiots gave them status in the 80s and ever since they’ve been committing crime.
As a concerned prospect citizen, with these families living in our area we are screwed.
The worst thing is that we haven’t heard anything from the MLA for Prospect and of course our Premier (Red Bay is at the end of Prospect Dr.)
24
2
Yet another criminal on criminal crime. The thugs in Cayman rarely attack innocents (usually bystanders or witnesses), so if there is a murder, if it is not due to domestic violence (eg. family members, spouses, etc.), 9 times out of 10 it is drug or gang related or both.
Tourists: these types of criminals will not attack you. The ones you need to worry about are the drug users who are desperate for money to get a fix. They may rob someone on the street or break into their rental unit in the middle of the night, but random shootings of tourists are as common as rain in the Sahara desert.
23
12
Just like Jamaica.
8
7
If I were a tourist I would be really reassured by that message – not.
19
4
What crime had the deceased committed?
4
1
How reassuring ! And you are the Minister of Tourism ? Premier ? Police Comissioner ? Just another armchair expert ?
9
1
From crime reported in other countries not just developing. It starts off this way then like a disease it spreads to innocents. In 2002 I knew of one Murder (domestic) by June 2008 7 murders. Then annually for several years.
3
1
I was a tourist. We stopped coming to Cayman a couple years ago. I own a condo that’s part of a rental pool and currently trying to sell it…trying to sell it is the key.
The crime on your island is escalating extremely fast, we don’t feel safe at all.
21
9
I live in this area and would like to thank all politicians, church leaders, community leaders etc now and then for letting my neighborhood and the rest of this island, deteriorate.
Your priorities have been wrong for the last 4 decades when it all started.
I ask all caymanians to stay home with the next elections.
34
5
Your advice to stay home next election, is not the best solution for this incompetent Government . Because if you stay home and don’t vote you’re going to end up with the same ones that are now allowing the Islands to be destroyed by criminals.
You have to start your campaign now against this incompetent Government and keep on going till next election . They have to be removed if they are not doing their job .
13
1
And just how the hell do you expect to make any change, if you are going to stay at home and refrain from voting? It’s just this kind of apathy that career politicians rely upon to remain in power, instead of being swept away by the new brooms that are needed. I say the opposite. if you want change, get out, get involved, vote.
8
1
That is very unwise, better to take a chance and vote in new independents until the main parties understand that they need to do better.
4
3
Stop working on financial crime etc and put them all on patrol an nvestigation for a few months.
16
5
Got something you want to get away with?
9
6
Someone let Canover on the internet.
13
3
What will it take for this government and the Director of Prosecutions and the police to get serious about the escalating violent crime? When will they get these violent criminals off our streets and keep them off our streets? When will they even feel it necessary to even acknowledge what is happening?????
29
1
Because that would mean upsetting some people and politicians just can’t have that because it may result in loss of votes. And when you have politicians that rely on ghetto votes our of areas like rock hole, parts of prospect and swamp. Also now that colossally idiotic OMOV policy supported by utter morons; has been implemented and you have given the ghettos and crack heads as seat in the LA, don’t expect these politicians to crack down on their constituents or family members too hard.
23
5
I think it’s more than that @ 12:34 pm.
I think they will let things get so out of control that people start begging for martial law and other extreme types of governance to be put in place.
I don’t think it’s really black & white at this point, but many many shades of grey to consider.
The social fabric of Cayman has been lost, for quite some time now.
Maybe if all the rich investors went elsewhere, the CIG would act more and talk less. After-all $$$ talks, BS walks.
7
1
The Premiers response when told about this incident in a whatsapp Group was “oh my lord”, I think that pretty much sums up his position and ability to deal with this!
Still waiting on his 60% gun crime reduction strategy.
35
4
Sounds about right… If he’s waiting on the lord to intervene we are all screwed!
20
9
When it involves gay people, the government can participate in and help organize a rally to display how against the dangerous murdering homosexuals who are a menace to life in Cayman, oh wait nevermind
But when it comes to actual crime, dangerous gang violence and murders the government, cabinet and the police whistle and close their eyes and plug their ears
Our priorities are mixed up, we are too concerned with who is buying sex toys and who has a cannabis leaf on their shampoo and who wants to marry who.
And all the while criminals are destroying lives and getting away with literal murder.
When 2021 comes around and this unity government dissolves I want to know who the PPM and CDP will blame for the current state of affairs?
Seeing as their hands were both all over this, in the last 20 years and in this current hellish government they concocted
9
8
police need to patrol these areas 24-7….stop and search all cars and people loitering….on bikes at night with no lights….
but not much hope when the commissioner does not believe in law enforcement…
34
8
Anonymous 11:09 am , you have to remember that the Commissioner’s hands are tied , he and his Officers can only do what Law and guidelines require them to do .
It’s their BOSS that is responsible for this mess of crime and criminals.
12
5
Sorry did crime start 4 1/2 years ago when the Governor arrived?
You are truly one of the dumbest people on this site,
No one person is to blame for crime, this has been building up for YEARS
The PPM and CDP collectively have been fooling around and playing government for the better part of the last 20 years passing power around like a peace pipe
Instead of dealing with issues on these islands their focus is building docks, and putting on shows and photo-ops. People are getting murdered in the streets and our leaders haven’t met in the LA in nearly 4 months, the National Security council has met once since the election
They don’t have a solution and there is no magical solution, there are mitigating programs we can put into place but even then our leaders would rather fill northward to the brim than actaully handle crime at the root, our people need to be educated and trained so that crime is an after-thought, if you give people the option to make a better life for themselves 99/100 times they will take the opportunity
Quit blaming one singular person for all your issues dumbass
9
2
Mmm okay but if they stop and search you I hope you don’t complain
9
1
Stop talking crap and reintroduce the death sentence for murder, I’m sick of these stupid little gangsters who think they can intimidate us, let’s terrify them and string a few up !
4
1
Not a bad idea but thanks to ECHR and UK Law you can’t do it.
1
2
I think the government, governor, deputy governor are more concerned about LGBTIS issues than anything else at the moment.
Soon come.
Dictatorship of the Minority
31
20
yes and Judicial reviews!
7
1
Mentioning another issue means that is their priority or focus?
Bringing light to something doesn’t de-prioritize something else you know, the island is allowed to have multiple issues at once.
Please show me the actions they have taken that justify you claiming this is their main concern?
The Governor mentioned it like twice in 4 1/2 years and did nothing,
The Deputy Governor has mentioned it once and has done nothing
But this is their priority?
Contards will take any chance to attack the LGBTQ community
Proving their point for them
1
3
Omg!! Cayman has gone to the dogs!! Definitely not a place to vacation anymore safely. It’s such a crying shame! I loved the place since I moved and worked there in 1980. It never used to be like this back then. Which way are people bringing up their children to act in this nature? Are parents so uneducated these days that they are not teaching them right from wrong? Have school teachers lost the right to reprimand students? Have Social Services lost funding to intervene? I certainly know that the MASH team haven’t got the funding to employ experienced overseas personnel to take them forward and guide them in the right direction. Come in Government stop pansying about, do your job that you are highly paid to do and put services in place to educate these children and free them from getting into this quagmire of crime!!!……this is the reason employers favour overseas educated personnel. You are masters of your own destiny.
36
15
Anonymous 10 : 39am 100% on the head . You need to send this comment to Alden and the other 18 elected officials and tell them to STUDY it very carefully . And tell them that Cayman has gone to the dogs and iguanas under their management and Leadership.
When you moved to Cayman in the 80s was when them Politicians started to take away the belt and strap from Parents and School Teachers , why we have kids like this today .
22
11
Not true, 11:44. The guy who was shot comes from a crime ridden family and he and his brothers were strapped many times in school and beaten at home. As were most of our well known local criminals including Sheldon, Sven, Shane, Julio, Bryan, Steve etc etc. so your easy answer about the strap, so popular as an explanation by old timers, is totally wrong. It is the sheer unadulterated crappiness of the homes, especially non existent or, even worse, violent parenting, that resulted in the mess we have today. And the teachers back in the day warned about it but………..
31
5
12:13pm , would you agree that after the 1980s , that’s when the Islands society started to fall apart ?
0
2
Anonymous 12:13 pm , when I said them Politicians started to take away the belt and strap . I ment that they started making Laws and regulations against parents and schools and putting non functional departments inplace to deal with situations and they not doing their job, is why we have the problems and the kind of kids we have today . But that is exactly what has happened . When no one is being held accountable for their children or their job , this is the results what you’re seeing today .
0
1
Thank you 11.44am. You are so right! It is the same in the U.K. Since they took away the teachers right to administer the cane to misbehaved children. It went down hill rapidly after that. My niece is a school teacher and she says the amount of abuse she receives frim the youngsters she teaches is unbelievable. They use the “F” word to her as if it’s nothing and she daren’t lay a hand on them. It is obvious with this behaviour that these kids have been dragged up and not brought up from an early age. The Parenting skills are Zero!!
No respect whatsoever! If u went home and told my parents i had the cane for misbehaving I’d have another clip around the ear. They fear nothing today and buwvoeople wonder what’s gone wrong.
3
2
You really don’t have a clue, do you?!
1
3
Again, not very nice.
13
1
Well, as long as he wasn’t gay, it’s fine with the bible-thumpers here. That seems to be the only topic they want to focus their efforts on.
35
50
It’s not all about you sweetie
28
6
Police are well aware that this is a known problem area and hangout for the “wannabe gangster”. The area needs to have a higher frequency of patrols that are done randomly!
The bottom line is that the area is a roach motel and needs to be cleaned up or demolished. The owner should be forced to clean the area up (as a matter of fact all of the residents on this street should do same). Roaches do not come to clean areas!
Take some pride in yourselves and community, this is how you get rid of these rodents!
Respectfully a Resident of Prosect
88
8
Roaches live on every portion of this planet, (excluding Antarctica and the Arctic), you might not see them but they are there
The difference between the older generations and the newer ones, we acknowledge the roaches are hiding out of sight or below the surface, while you pretend they don’t exist and then scream bloody murder (no offence to the victim, but pun intended) when they show up
These issues didn’t just spring up out of the blue, they have been bubbling in the periphery for a long time and until Cayman comes to terms with our PRESENT, and lets go of our long gone past we will never be able to solve these problems.
The solution is not going back to the 1950s Cayman, contrary to what the nostalgic among us would think or say, we need new solutions for new problems
I don’t know about you, but when I see a roach, I don’t just kill it and say “problem done” I take preventative and precautionary measures (hence I rarely see roaches, yet I do not doubt their existence) A lesson that some on Cayman need to learn, and quickly
Diogenes
* What a wonderful metaphor roaches have become, this is sublime*
13
6
I’m a Buddhist. Roaches serve a purpose. Oh my.
4
8
Yes Cayman still believing in the great white hope and their Jacan functionaries run this place Well Alden you and the PPM Unity Gang still overseeing the demise of our beautiful isles. Let the beatings continue Aaaaaaar
59
10
Violent crime has become a daily event and only a tiny percentage of these crimes ever result in a conviction. Even when there is a conviction sentences are ridiculously short and our politicians continue to support the mandatory release of violent criminals after they have served only a fraction of their sentences. We also need to ensure that concurrent sentences end for violent crime. Violent criminals need to serve long solitary sentences for each violent offence not short concurrent sentences with release after a few months no matter how many shootings and other violent crimes they are involved in.
We need an end to mandatory release of violent criminals, incentives for criminals to turn on each other and a solitary confinement unit in the prison for all violent offenders to keep them away from all other offenders. At the moment the Northward Hilton is nothing more that a university of crime.
34
6
60% reduction in gun crime, the premier said!!! Can we all just take a moment to agree the man is full of shit!?
68
6
It’s looking like gun crime has actually increased by 60% or more since the premier made that statement.
41
2
Some people will say just about anything to get power or keep it. Alden is a prime example of such behavior.
21
2
Politicians don’t want to do anything about crime, for they are afraid the criminals family and friends won’t vote for them on voting day and thats all they care about, filling their pockets. Why not have a Government like Singapore with millions of people of different nationals and are nearly crime and drugs free. And remember they don’t put themselves in the L A, we the people votes them in, so we have our selves to blame.
6
1