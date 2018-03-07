(CNS): Police are investigating the second murder in the Cayman Islands this year after a man who had been shot was found lying in the road on Prospect Drive last night. The 44-year-old victim from George Town was pronounced dead at the hospital after emergency services were called to the location at around 10:30pm Tuesday, when police closed the road and declared a major other incident. Residents in the area reportedly heard shots around 10pm but no other details have been confirmed

An investigation has been launched and the police are calling for the public’s assistance with this enquiry and are urging anyone with information about this incident to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-4502. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/ WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

