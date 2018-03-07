‘Sexting’ track star faces deportation

(CNS): Cabinet has directed that Ato Modibo Stephens, a former international sprinter, should be deported from the Cayman Islands following his conviction last year for ‘sexting’ with one of his teenage athletes while he worked as a local coach. Stephens, who is married to Caymanian track star Cydonie Mothersill, is originally from Trinidad and also has US citizenship. He was jailed last August for 18 months after his trial but was released late last year. Cabinet has now approved the issuance of an order to oust him from the islands, based on a direction from the court.

According to a statement from the premier’s office, Cabinet is seeking the departure of Stephens by 16 March or as soon as can be arranged by the Department of Immigration after that date. The office said the matter was now with the governor’s office, which is responsible for officially signing the deportation order.

Stephens was granted conditional release from prison in November, just three months after he was sentenced, because he had already served a considerable part of his time on remand before he was tried. The former coach had left Cayman for the United States when the allegations surfaced but he was extradited after he was charged.

He was found guilty on just one count of using an ICT network to annoy, harass or abuse an underage female, but was acquitted of the more serious charges of indecent assault and gross indecency against the same girl as a result of contradictory evidence presented to the court.

Last month it was reported in the local media that Cabinet did not intend to deport Stephens, which caused considerable controversy in the community but was denied by the government.

Soon after the issue made headlines, it emerged that Stephens was taking legal action against the Cayman Islands Athletics Association, claiming he was booted out without a fair hearing and that he had not been convicted of a sexual offence. At the time of the allegations, Stephens was coaching a team of young athletes and was working with the CIAA.

Given that Stephens is married to a Caymanian and the father of two local children, he is likely to appeal the deportation.

