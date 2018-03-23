(CNS): The Central Planning Authority (CPA) has approved plans for the redevelopment of the Seven Mile Public Beach by Dart. However, concerns about the behaviour of certain beach vendors and the dangers posed by some taxi drivers in the area were raised during Wednesday’s planning meeting, when it was revealed that the newly created Public Lands Commission has been tasked with dealing with the challenges posed by the growing trade on the beach, especially from beach chair rental businesses.

Residents in the condos next to Public Beach were present at the hearing to raise concerns about the rogue vendors and drivers and to find out exactly what Dart plans in the location, which has become increasingly dominated by cruise visitors as beach space available for daily visitors dwindles.

Dart’s enhancement plan is part of the deal it made with the government and the NRA, which paved the way for the Kimpton Seafire Resort, and includes three volleyball courts and a soccer pitch, with bleachers. But there will also be special areas for beach vendors to operate, with plans to have all the food sellers situated in one place.

Government officials sought to reassure the authority and residents that infractions by the vendors will be policed more strictly going forward and that enforcement falls under the remit of the Public Lands Commission. The CPA heard that, even before the area is enhanced, there are concerns about the way the beach vendors in particular are interacting with tourists.

Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the planning ministry, said he was meeting with the PLC in two weeks to discuss these concerns, which included the sheer number of chairs on the beach. “One of the big problems is there are too many chairs and no regulation,” Hydes said. “The chairs are all over the place.”

More serious than that was the attitudes of some of the people renting out the chairs, mainly to cruise visitors, who are telling tourists that if they don’t pay for the chairs, then they cannot stay on that part of the beach. “We can’t accept that sort of behaviour and we will enforce against it,” said Rupert Vasquez, chairman of the Public Lands Commission.

Hydes explained to the CPA that some of the initial contracts with vendors were due for renewal in May and would be tightened up significantly and vendors that didn’t toe the line would have their licences pulled. As for the sea of chairs on the beach, which everyone agreed was an eyesore, Vasquez and Hydes said they ideally wanted to see all the chairs removed from the beach at the end of each day.

How practical that would be remains to be seen, but some kind of fenced storage solution may be appropriate, Hydes said.

Although letters of objection to the Seven Mile Public Beach improvement had been sent to the CPA from the Harbour House and Avalon condo developments, these were really because of the lack of detail of the proposed improvements rather than necessarily objecting, and stemmed from a desire to be fully involved in the planning discussions.

Robert Loverd, who attended the meeting as a longtime Harbour House resident, said he had been impressed with the attitude of the government, in particular the newly formed PLC. Speaking to CNS after the meeting, he said, “What occurs on or around Public Beach is a big thing and for that reason, all the right people were here. And they ‘get’ the issues.”

From their front row seat to the changes on Public Beach over the years, Loverd and his neighbours have been particularly irked by the way taxi drivers keep stopping on the sharp bend in West Bay Road to pick up and drop off passengers and unload strollers, creating real danger for other road users and pedestrians. Accidents have happened, they say, and near misses are taking place with a greater frequency.

The discussion centred on the taxis because in the previous meeting of the CPA, the government was requested Dart to submit a revised plan, including a five-foot high concrete wall along West Bay Road. However, according to the NRA, a wall of this height would need to be set back by 15 feet, and that would effectively create a lay-by for taxis and compound the problem of them pulling over on the road.

Harbour House residents have been writing to the police about the dangers to pedestrians from taxis since 2014, when West Bay Road was first diverted, and have been calling for a cross-walk since then.

The other issues these residents want addressed is security, as they questioned why people would need to be on the beach in the late hours of the night, advocating a closing time of 10pm or 11pm. They also requested a security guard be employed by the government to police the vendors at the beach.

All these issues will now move to Vasquez and his eight-member Public Land Commission, who are charged with regulating the use and enjoyment of all crown and public land and protecting the right to beach access, an increasingly thorny issue.

