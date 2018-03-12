Scotiabank to consolidate branches at digital centre

(CNS): Scotiabank is planning to close two of its branches and consolidate to a new digital centre at Camana Bay. The bank says its HQ near Grand Harbour will remain open but the former George Town HQ and its smaller branch in the Strand will close when it moves to the new location. Officials said that the bank remained committed to Cayman and that recent television reports that it was closing all of its branches were inaccurate.

The new branch will occupy 19,000 square feet over two floors in Dart’s town centre and will operate as “a digital branch facility”, officials said. It will open on 16 April and will be the first fully digital branch in the Cayman Islands. The bank said the new centre has been designed with the customer and future of digital banking in mind using technology.

An on-site concierge will be there to demonstrate new self-service channel offerings and assist customers. Service will be provided via tablets providing greater emphasis on digital banking, where customers can browse online content and perform onsite internet banking transactions.

“The unique design of this branch lends itself to an enhanced customer interaction as well as

offering several technological innovations,” said Dwight Burrows, Managing Director, Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. Burrows said that the bank was excited to be the first “to usher in a new and exciting digital era of banking to better serve the Cayman Islands community”.

Scotiabank has been in the Cayman Islands for 53 years and officials made it clear they remained committed to the islands, though it’s not clear if the consolidation of the branches will result in any job losses.

