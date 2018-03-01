Risk committee to be created before governor leaves

(CNS): The financial secretary has said that a risk and audit committee should be in place before Governor Helen Kilpatrick leaves the jurisdiction. The creation of yet another government oversight body designed to eliminated the threats to public cash from poor governance has been recommended by the Office of the Auditor General for some time to better manage public finances. Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee last week, Kenneth Jefferson said the R&A committee would be up and running before 31 March but officials were still trying to secure a retired accountant to act as chair.

Government has made some significant strides in the reporting of public finances but there are still a number of challenges and concerns that have been raised by the OAG. In the latest review of the current financial reporting, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised a number of issues, including the recommendation that core government create an audit committee to oversee the progress in the ministries and portfolios in implementing procedures to reduce risk.

The auditor general described the lack of a functioning committee for central government as a “major deficiency”, because without it the deputy governor had no way of knowing if the government’s finance departments were implementing the audit recommendations.

Winspear added, “Effective audit and risk committees can provide objective advice and insights into a public entity’s strategic and organisational risk management framework, as well as identifying potential improvements to governance and internal control practices.”

Although some statutory authorities and government companies have begun to introduce these oversight and risk committees, core government, which includes fifteen entities, has not yet established a committee.

