Rider killed in Spotts road crash
(CNS): A man was killed Sunday evening when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car in the Spotts area of George Town at about 5:20pm. Police have begun investigating the crash, which happened on Shamrock Road close to Soto Lane. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash by 911 operators. The motorbike rider, who has not yet been formally identified, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
This was the second serious road smash this weekend involving a motorbike.
Category: Local News
How many more have to die before this nonsense is taken seriously by RCIPS? The roads are a free-for-all on a daily basis, even more so on the weekends. The time is long past to deal with these idiots!
RIP Lenny, great guy gone much too soon!!!
They will kill an innocent driver one day, not themselves. If its a family member or close friend of a Senior RCIP, CIG or MLA then something will be done. Otherwise we are all being victimized. How hard is it to post one police officer on each major (predictable) riding road between 2pm-10pm every Sunday? Even just to hunt them with a high powered camera. Every incident with those riders is on a Sunday afternoon.
YES
RCIPS need to be on the road more often with these speeding of motorbikes especially this Easter weekend up Northside “kaibo” They can hurt someone innocent especially themselves.
I’ve no idea what were the circumstances of this particular accident, but from the antics of motorcyclists I regularly see pulling wheelies on the bypass, speeding between lanes and undertaking, I am amazed we do not see far more stories like this.
My condolences to this man and his family. Earlier yesterday afternoon I saw 2 young men on motorcycles one doing a wheelie down Shamrock Road toward Boddentown with a car following 20 feet behind him. It is out of control.
Where were the RCIP?
I agree. This incident is clearly the fault of the RCIPS.
#HISOWNFAULT- these people riding motorcycles on island are careless and always trying to show off their skills – I have no pity for any of them and no its not the police job to guard these grown men like the are kids, they bought their bikes and knew the danger it presented.
We need to stop blaming the RCIPS for everything that happens on this island and see it for what it is.
The duty of law enforcement falls to the RCIP and that includes traffic laws which are not being enforced. These young men know no one will stop them and do whatever they want to do with impunity.
I realize Northward is overcrowded but everyone on this island knows the basic laws are not enforced here. This fault is the government’s to build a prison to house the criminal element in this country.
I will assume that you were attempting to ironically point out the potential flaw in the OP. While you are right it is not for the police to stop any individual incident it is for the police to stop enough incidences that the others also stop.
Facebook tells you all you need to know.
Remember Facebook is only at face value , meaning that you can write anything and everything on Facebook and it doesn’t have to be true .
Certain commenters on here learned that trick. Its not unique to FB.
Bit difficult to argue with the video footage these clowns post tho, isn’t it? Although the RCIPS doesn’t seem to have worked that one out yet.
You can also dump trailers illegally on public land, not sure what your point is.
I sorry for the lost of another young man life . I hope that the remaining survivals of the young motorcyclist see this as a warning to them , and learn that they can’t ride motorcycle carelessly and irresponsible.
when you have idiots over taking on the middle lane and a biker coming down on that lane what you think is going to happen.
another life is lost to the carelessness of driving in cayman, Everyone speeds on Sunday rushing to go no where.
sad how people drive around here with no care in the world.
RIP Lenny- Such a great soul – Gone too soon
Very sad to hear of this incident . Without knowing any details, difficult to know a cause ( speed / in-attention / other ) which will no doubt be revealed. Sunday afternoon in broad daylight on a 40 mph posted section of road, which has become a speedway for everything from mopeds to large dump trucks and everything in between. Not sure why motorists & riders choose to now speed everywhere in Cayman , its a Fr&%$#g island 22 miles long people! Where are you all going in such a rush ?
Trusks are driving crazy on Spotts speed way! Who is checking on this?????
Going rapidly to their deaths apparently- total waste of themselves and others at times, so sad.
RIP. I have to say that returning from Maccabucca around 7pm last night to SMB direction, I was overtaken and undertaken (both sides at the same time) at speed by two motorbikes with no lights on, no crash helmets, and one pillion rider looking like he was going to fall off. That kind of idiocy will result in another death, I didn’t hear the approach of those bikes, and nearly took the motorbike undertaking me out whilst trying to avoid hitting the one overtaking me. I am not suggesting this was the same with the sad death, I have no knowledge of what happened there. Condolences to family.
