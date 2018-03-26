Rider killed in Spotts road crash

(CNS): A man was killed Sunday evening when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car in the Spotts area of George Town at about 5:20pm. Police have begun investigating the crash, which happened on Shamrock Road close to Soto Lane. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash by 911 operators. The motorbike rider, who has not yet been formally identified, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

This was the second serious road smash this weekend involving a motorbike.

