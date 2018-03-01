Public questions Cayman’s capacity for tourism
(CNS): A number of concerns about the future direction of the tourism product in Cayman, its impact on the community and infrastructure, and who is really benefiting from the record-breaking growth were just some of the issues that were raised by members of the public at a meeting hosted by the ministry and Department of Tourism Wednesday. Issued raised included the capacity of the island, where cruisers would go as hotels take over the beaches, the impact of new hotel developments at the southern end of the West Bay Road and Dart’s plans for his growing land acquisitions along Seven Mile Beach.
The question about capacity and the optimum number of cruise visitors remained unanswered but Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the public that as the ministry shaped the next five your national plan for tourism, encouraging visitors to go further afield from Seven Mile Beach and experience other attractions in the eastern districts would be a key component.
During the meeting, Tourism Director Rosa Harris laid out the details of the continued success and growth that Cayman has enjoyed year on year over the last several years in both overnight and cruise tourism.
She outlined the goals of the next five-year plan, which is focusing on getting more locals involved in the business, such as training school-leavers at the hospitality college to a potential fund, and providing loans and support for Caymanians wanting to set up business and feed the tourism sector, supporting potential sustainable entrepreneurs.
Harris spoke about the need to decentralize tourism from around the George Town – Seven Mile Beach area and the need to enhance the cultural product of the destination by re-positioning Cayman artisans, food and heritage.
However, the plan was very short on specifics about how Cayman would continue to cope with the challenges to its infrastructure as Kirkconnell admitted it was lagging behind given the growth in the sector.
There was no information coming from the officials about the impact of the upcoming hotel development around George Town in light of the cruise berthing project or the planned upgrades to George Town. This is against the backdrop of record cruise numbers, as Cayman continues to be the port of preference on changed itineraries impacted by last season’s hurricanes.
Many people in the audience welcomed the growth in tourism but they were all concerned that Cayman may be reaching its capacity, given the current state of the infrastructure and the lack of past sustainable planning.
Representatives from CITA and members of the public both raised concerns about the failures by past governments to implement plans to mange the tourism situation. Several people emphatically said that Cayman should still be focusing on overnight guests rather than the high impact but low return of the cruise business.
The issue of how the development by overseas investors, often given very generous terms and conditions, helps locals in the business was raised by several people. Local activist Billy Adam, in particular, lamented the decisions by previous administration to waive the fees and taxes developers should be paying and the loss of access to the beaches caused by what he considered were poor deals executed by the government, with investors like the Dart Group, which saw Caymanians give up more and more without anything in return. He also warned that the tourism sector was responsible for importing some of the poverty now apparent here, as he pointed to the poor wages common in the industry.
The new tourism plan is still in the development phase and officials said that the goal of the meetings was to take feedback from the public to shape a plan that is based on the needs and wants of the people and tourism stakeholders. The next meeting will take place at the East End Civic Centre this evening at 6pm.
I for one don’t like it.
So, with all the proposed developments, such as those already approved by the CPA, where is all the s**t, sorry sewage, going??!! Better be careful it doesn’t end up in the beautiful torquoise waters of SMB and North Sound!!
Careful and prudent planning cannot exclude essential areas of infrastructure such as sewage disposal. However, our history with Mt. Trashmore does not suggest that wise and well researched solutions are anywhere near!! Just saying!
I would bet my month’s pay that Ministry of Tourism/DoT, CPA, DEH, DoE, NRA, etc. are not in sync!!
Oh dear, Kirkbots out in force again…they are trying a bit harder now, dressing it up as if they really care about Cayman rather than their own pockets. They don’t. The arguments and reports all show the dock to be a folly for the few, with no benefit to 95% of Caymanians, with possible disastrous environmental consequences. You can put lipstick on a pig, but its still a pig.
Most other destinations are begging for business. Funny how cayman seems to think they’re too well off and people should just be honored to flock to their shores. This boom likely won’t be sustained without good planning and more important execution to build the roads and docks that you need. Too many other sitting governemnts have failed to update your port infrastructure, hopefully they can do it this time around.
With the advent of crime and home invasion security measures will naturally evolve in Cayman. Just wait for the bars on windows and the gated communities already a feature along 7 mile beach.
Cayman got lucky from the devastation in other islands.
The boost in tourism from rebooked passengers in other destinations and the addition on extra cruise stops is a nice boom temporarily, but the island still needs to figure out how to secure long term growth in these markets. Only ways to do that are to finish the airport, add extra room stock in a couple of hotels and to build a pier to accept the newer ships. Should be a simple solution but politics and self interests of some people get in the way of the greater success.
I can tell you one thing for sure if we don’t get our act together and get the dock moving and also fix our infrastructure to handle both types of tourists cayman is going to be the island that time forgot real soon
Cayman is the land that time forgot, no dock is going to fix that. Building more reasonably priced hotels and promoting beaches with independent licensed sunbeds and shades, with licensed vendors might help with the airbnb type tourism. Also making Georgetown user friendly/pedestrianised with more attractions and shade would also help.
Cayman is experiencing a record year but it will be short lived. All of the over night bookings and extra cruise calls are all a part of the fallout from the hurricanes on the eastern Caribbean. by 2019 everything will start falling back to the old numbers and the whole tourism industry will be crying. If they don’t get the dock moving there will be a completely different headline in the news than one like this worrying about too many tourists.
Don’t worry Billy all of the other Caribbean islands are happy to have the tourism that you don’t want.
They have no intention of involving the public in this issue, they had ample opportunity to include it as a ballot initiaive or impromptu referendum
They have no interest in your opinion
They don’t care what you think on the issue
They have been trying to do this for years and they will get it done no matter what
Diogenes , is completely right in saying that they don’t care about you and your opinion . I have heard DOT and Government saying the same thing many years ago , we want to hear from the public , and we’re going to do this and that to help Caymanians get into Tourism .
I agree that there should be a Tourism plan put into action , but it shouldn’t take 5 years to implement . But the blame game doesn’t fix the problems that exist in the Islands .
These aren’t viable plans. We need a better fact-finding methodology than polling the handful of public radio ignoramae that materialize for badly marketed district meetings.
Why is everything so secret with Moses K and PPM if these projects are so good for Cayman? The devil is always in the details but it seems like Government are afraid to share any specifics and the plans with the public? Public scrutiny is part of the public consultation process.
If the plans make sense and are well throughout that will benefit the masses Caymanians will support them. It would be usesful if DOT and Ministry could share information and provide details that are measurable for example:
What does the plan look like?
How much does it costs
Revenue projections?
Total costs of the plans and projects like the dock and airport?
How will CIG pay for these projects?
This is what transparency looks like but has been severely lacking from the Moses K Minister of Tourism, DOT and the UNITY government.
Has anyone mentioned carrying capacity study?
Also, look at Figure 2-4: Contributors to Government Revenues in the Miller/Shaw report.
http://www.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/7978053.PDF
Yes I did last nite and for several years now but cannot get a straight answer.We have to have a number that we can work to and from or we will be totally over run by too many cruise passengers.A balance between the two MUST BE FOUND.I did get a reply to my question re (if and when the dock is built)are we going to be satisfied with just 4 ships using the two docks(could be as many as 20,000 peeps coming ashore)and from what I gathered there will be at least two permanent moorings for as least 2 more ships.If my math is correct that could very well make it a 30,000 arrivals for cruisers.
Caymanians gave up more and more to Dart with nothing in return? Did I read that right? ETH, Camana Bay, Kimpton, all great places to visit. What is really missing is more beachside cafes and restaurants with sheltered sunbed facilities for all pocket ranges…All that’s left right now is Royal Palms and Hemingways. I am with the stayover tourism people. We need more reasonable price hotels, perhaps even some all inclusives.
What’s going on with that place on south church by the gas tanks? Blue iguana or something? Always was packed with people staying. Was reasonably priced and I liked the bar!
