Public questions Cayman’s capacity for tourism

(CNS): A number of concerns about the future direction of the tourism product in Cayman, its impact on the community and infrastructure, and who is really benefiting from the record-breaking growth were just some of the issues that were raised by members of the public at a meeting hosted by the ministry and Department of Tourism Wednesday. Issued raised included the capacity of the island, where cruisers would go as hotels take over the beaches, the impact of new hotel developments at the southern end of the West Bay Road and Dart’s plans for his growing land acquisitions along Seven Mile Beach.

The question about capacity and the optimum number of cruise visitors remained unanswered but Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the public that as the ministry shaped the next five your national plan for tourism, encouraging visitors to go further afield from Seven Mile Beach and experience other attractions in the eastern districts would be a key component.

During the meeting, Tourism Director Rosa Harris laid out the details of the continued success and growth that Cayman has enjoyed year on year over the last several years in both overnight and cruise tourism.

She outlined the goals of the next five-year plan, which is focusing on getting more locals involved in the business, such as training school-leavers at the hospitality college to a potential fund, and providing loans and support for Caymanians wanting to set up business and feed the tourism sector, supporting potential sustainable entrepreneurs.

Harris spoke about the need to decentralize tourism from around the George Town – Seven Mile Beach area and the need to enhance the cultural product of the destination by re-positioning Cayman artisans, food and heritage.

However, the plan was very short on specifics about how Cayman would continue to cope with the challenges to its infrastructure as Kirkconnell admitted it was lagging behind given the growth in the sector.

There was no information coming from the officials about the impact of the upcoming hotel development around George Town in light of the cruise berthing project or the planned upgrades to George Town. This is against the backdrop of record cruise numbers, as Cayman continues to be the port of preference on changed itineraries impacted by last season’s hurricanes.

Many people in the audience welcomed the growth in tourism but they were all concerned that Cayman may be reaching its capacity, given the current state of the infrastructure and the lack of past sustainable planning.

Representatives from CITA and members of the public both raised concerns about the failures by past governments to implement plans to mange the tourism situation. Several people emphatically said that Cayman should still be focusing on overnight guests rather than the high impact but low return of the cruise business.

The issue of how the development by overseas investors, often given very generous terms and conditions, helps locals in the business was raised by several people. Local activist Billy Adam, in particular, lamented the decisions by previous administration to waive the fees and taxes developers should be paying and the loss of access to the beaches caused by what he considered were poor deals executed by the government, with investors like the Dart Group, which saw Caymanians give up more and more without anything in return. He also warned that the tourism sector was responsible for importing some of the poverty now apparent here, as he pointed to the poor wages common in the industry.

The new tourism plan is still in the development phase and officials said that the goal of the meetings was to take feedback from the public to shape a plan that is based on the needs and wants of the people and tourism stakeholders. The next meeting will take place at the East End Civic Centre this evening at 6pm.

