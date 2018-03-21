Public purse to pick up tab for fibre network

(CNS): Public cash will be used to roll out the missing fibre network across the Cayman Islands after the cable companies operating on island failed to meet their obligations. Premier Alden McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly that government would fund the much-needed network and claw back the money from the various communication companies that will use it. Answering a parliamentary question on Friday about the failure of local firms to properly meet their obligations regarding free-to-air (FTA) services and providing local content.

McLaughlin, who has responsibility for the utilities regulator, outlined a number of problems for cable TV companies on how they can supply FTA services with the end of the analogue system. He said it was “unwise and futile” to try to enforce the free-to-air issue rather than concentrate on the provision of local content and how the costs could be covered.

The exchange about the provision of free television was with the member for Bodden Town West, Chris Saunders, who asked the original question as he was also concerned about whether or not the local TV providers would be showing the World Cup matches this summer.

But in a follow-up question the Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller pointed to the poor quality of service in the eastern districts that have no fibre network, and it was then the premier revealed government’s plan to build the national fibre network in the face of the cable and telecom companies’ failings.

“Although all the competitive telecom providers agreed to licence conditions that committed them to deploy fibre across the island, all have since failed to meet this obligation,” McLaughlin said, adding that all of the providers have been told by OfReg and a public announcement was made in a consultation document published earlier this month. He said this latest consultation was about defining the term ‘broadband’ and make the focus on the provision of broadband across the islands by all of the firms.

“OfReg will then employ a universal service fund to construct a separate fibre optic network serving the eastern districts and… make the telecoms pay for it. Licensees will then have no excuse to meet the new broadband delivery target,” he said. “All these years we keep struggling, unsuccessfully, to get them to deploy the fibre that they have agreed to, so we are going to abandon that approach and we are going to build the fibre network and we are going to charge the licensees for it.”

However, Miller raised his concerns that the people in the eastern districts would end up paying for it, pointing out that there is a regulatory authority who oversees the licences that the companies signed knowing what their obligations are. He asked why, when they had not complied, they were still allowed to operate. The premier said that was because having some TV was better than no TV.

Miller pressed the premier on why it was that the fibre network had been advanced to Health City Cayman Islands but not to his constituents, which the premier said was another example of the fact that the “market had failed” and that government had to pick up the slack.

See the full exchange of questions and answers on CIGTV below:

