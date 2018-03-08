(CNS): Almost five years after the legislation was steered through the Legislative Assembly, the health ministry is now working on the regulations for the Human Tissue Transplant Law to enable the legislation to be put into effect. The ministry is calling for public input and comment on the rules that will regulate this important and life saving medical practice. It is not clear why the ministry has not moved before now to fiinalise the regulations and establish the necessary registry to pave the way for the procedures.

Neither Osbourne Bodden nor Premier Alden McLaughlin moved on the need for regulations while they held the health portfolio. Started under the last UDP administration, the legislation was part of the agreement between Dr Devi Shetty and that government which paved the way for the Health City project and to help local patients in need of transplants.

The hospital has been open now for over four years but no human organ transplants have taken place.

“This is an extremely important piece of legislation which will have a profound impact on our people who desperately need an organ or tissue transplant,” said Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who was part of the post-UDP administration that eventually steered through the law when Mark Scotland was still health minister.

“At the moment, patients in the Cayman Islands have to travel overseas for this surgery, which is often inconvenient and sometimes impossible. The ability to have a transplant centre on-island will make an immeasurable difference to patients who face organ failure or require organ or tissue donation,” Seymour added.

A date for the law to start will be set once the regulations have been finalised after the 60-day public consultation period and approved by Cabinet, officials said in a government release Wednesday. Following that, Cabinet will appoint the Human Tissue Transplant Council, which will be responsible for the creation of a human tissue donation register.

Officials said that under the proposed regulations, a donor is defined as a person who registers to donate, or donates one or more tissues, whether the donation occurs during the person’s lifetime or after death. The organs donated may include kidney, liver, heart, pancreas and lungs, while the tissues that could be donated include cornea, bone marrow, bone, and heart valves.

Under the draft proposals, only people aged 18 and older can register to be a donor, while children younger than 18 may be donors of regenerative tissue, such as liver and bone marrow tissue, with parental consent.

Anybody who is in good physical or mental health can register as a donor, and people can also give their written consent to have their organs or tissue donated after death for the purpose of transplantation to the body of a living person, or for other use such as medical or scientific purposes.

Public comment on the proposed regulations should be submitted by email to [email protected]; or in person at the Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman; or by mail to Janett Flynn, Senior Policy Advisor, Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing

P.O. Box 110, George Town

Grand Cayman KY1-9000

Cayman Islands Comments should be submitted by 7 May, 2018.

Category: Health, health and safety