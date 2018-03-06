Public given chance to judge CIG customer service

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is undertaking a pilot study to find out whether or not the public is happy with the customer service they get from ten key government departments. Government officials have said that the 5-year strategic plan for a world class civil service includes five goals, and delivering outstanding customer experience has been prioritised for this year. To measure what the people who use the services think, 30 “Happy or Not” customer satisfaction kiosks have been installed at the selected departments.

The departments that have been selected for the pilot study are some of government’s main customer-facing and diverse services. They are the departments of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing; Planning, Commerce and Investment; Immigration; Lands & Survey; Customs; Needs Assessment Unit; Cayman Islands Postal Services; General Registry; and District Administration.

Customers at these departments are encouraged to register their satisfaction levels by pressing one of four button choices at the kiosks: Very Happy, Happy, Unhappy or Very Unhappy. The data recorded by the kiosks will help determine the level of customer satisfaction throughout the working day and will inform management and staff about priority areas to address.

During March 2018, the baseline results will be established and the results published monthly. Measurement will continue to track customer satisfaction to see what progress is being made in service delivery and customer satisfaction. The devices also give each customer equal voice in assessing departments’ performance, and reminds civil servants that each customer is important.

The project includes initiatives for the public to suggest ways their customer experience could improve and identify the root causes of the impediments to good customer service. Critical to the success of this project is training both managers and front line staff on how to deliver a customer experience that makes a positive difference.

“The principle underpinning our customer service strategy is simple,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. “We aim to put the customer at the heart of everything that we do.”

Gloria McField-Nixon, the chief officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service, said that the portfolio’s team will assist and support the ten departments and their ministries to enhance the customer service outcomes in the pilot group by providing training, improved management tools and other practical support.

Category: Local News