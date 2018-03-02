Price hike boosts CUC’s annual profits

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company has published its annual audited results for 2017 and the figures reveal that the power firm’s boost in earnings came from an increase in customer numbers and last year’s price increase imposed on customers. New clients increased sales by 2% but a 1.6% base rate increase swelled the monopoly firm’s coffers. Electricity sales revenue increased by $1.6 million for the 2017 fiscal year to $81.8 million when compared to $80.2 million for 2016, the firm stated.

CUC’s president and CEO Richard Hew said 2017 was another positive year for the firm and it weathered the cooler days.

“Although sales were lower than forecasted mainly in the fourth quarter due to wet and cool

weather, the Company was still able to absorb the first full year of depreciation and finance charges

related to the 2016 Generation Expansion Project and post reasonably strong financial results,” Hew said. “Through the efforts of all of our employees, the Company continued to adequately control its expenses while at the same time providing a safe, reliable and efficient service to our customers across Grand Cayman.”

He also stated that the company achieved the Investors in People Gold standard, completed a

Company record of 979 days without a lost time injury and was able to complete the public

consultations for the Integrated Resource Plan study which will give direction for future energy generation plans for Grand Cayman. The study is now with the regulator awaiting approval, Hew explained.

