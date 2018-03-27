Premier calls on governor to make NSC work
(CNS): In his welcome address to the Cayman Islands’ new governor, Anwar Choudhury, Premier Alden McLaughlin called on him to help tackle the problem of rising crime and ensure that the National Security Council functions as it was intended. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly after Choudhury was affirmed into office, McLaughlin gave a potted history of Cayman’s success but acknowledged that things were not perfect and called on him to help address crime and develop the role of the council.
In his own address Choudhury prioritised the issue of security and said he planned to call a National Security Council meeting as soon as he could. In his comments McLaughlin pointed to the NSC as key to improving the crime fight and said crime was one of a number of issues that the Cayman Islands Government needs the support of the governor and the UK government to resolve.
“The National Security Council, we believe, if properly used can be a key factor in helping us devise appropriate strategies and identifying the necessary measures and funding required to address these critical issues,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to discussing with the new governor how the operations of the council could be approved. Choudhury’s support was also needed to move the creation of a coastguard forward, the premier said.
In addition to the challenge of tackling rising crime, McLaughlin spoke about the impacts of immigration, which he credited for the success of Cayman’s vibrant economy. But he said government had to ensure that “our own people are able to seize the tremendous economic and employment opportunities” of that economy. He said work was needed to ensure that “discrimination does not grow an even bigger head” and that Caymanians get a fair chance, as he pointed to his recent proposal to introduce a fair employment commission.
“I will welcome your views and assistance as we seek to navigate these very difficult waters,” he said, addressing Governor Choudhury.
As well as outlining some of the issues facing the governor, McLaughlin told him that the most successful governors are ones that take time to understand the people and the issues rather than applying a cookie-cutter approach. McLaughlin ended his speech telling the governor he was looking forward to what he believed would be a solid term for Cayman’s thirteenth governor.
Before McLaughlin addressed the new UK representative, House Speaker McKeeva Bush delivered short comments. He welcomed Choudhury, who walked off the plane carrying his baby daughter, as a family man, which he said bodes well for the new beginning, given the importance in Cayman of family.
He also claimed that Cayman was a tolerant place where people live together and want to keep it that way, and said he hoped Choudhury had “brought much of that tolerance in his bag”. He also said there was “a good India community and others of close proximity to India”, adding that there was “no problem from them”.
Choudhury is British, having moved to the country when he was a small child, but he was born in 1959 in East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.
See full ceremony of the swearing-in ceremony on CIGTV
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Politics
Let’s do some crime fighting! Tho’ I am wondering what’s been holding it up for the past two terms.
0
0
Did Mac really say those things? Patronising to say the least…and an attempted slap in the face for the previous governor, who is a family woman, but no husband around for her own good reasons which are nothing to do with us.
0
0
If Alden had any interest in the National Security Council he would have asked the previous Governor to call a meeting which he has a constitutional right to do and which the Governor is obliged to summon
What are the issues with the council in it current form other than the lack of utilization?
0
0
I can’t wait to talk to this bloke. Alden is just blowing smoke up his derriere.
7
0
Welcome Mr. Governor!
Please would you have the anti-corruption commission thoroughly investigate the planning board? This is desperately needed ASAP.
Thanks very much on behalf of the regular Caymanians.
24
0
You know in order to start an investigation you need probable cause
You can’t just investigate things because you don’t like what they conclude
Your smart idea is to start another wide-reaching corruption investigation because that ended well the last 2 or 3 times we did it
Real legal eagles we have in Cayman
0
0