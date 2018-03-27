Premier calls on governor to make NSC work

(CNS): In his welcome address to the Cayman Islands’ new governor, Anwar Choudhury, Premier Alden McLaughlin called on him to help tackle the problem of rising crime and ensure that the National Security Council functions as it was intended. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly after Choudhury was affirmed into office, McLaughlin gave a potted history of Cayman’s success but acknowledged that things were not perfect and called on him to help address crime and develop the role of the council.

In his own address Choudhury prioritised the issue of security and said he planned to call a National Security Council meeting as soon as he could. In his comments McLaughlin pointed to the NSC as key to improving the crime fight and said crime was one of a number of issues that the Cayman Islands Government needs the support of the governor and the UK government to resolve.

“The National Security Council, we believe, if properly used can be a key factor in helping us devise appropriate strategies and identifying the necessary measures and funding required to address these critical issues,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to discussing with the new governor how the operations of the council could be approved. Choudhury’s support was also needed to move the creation of a coastguard forward, the premier said.

In addition to the challenge of tackling rising crime, McLaughlin spoke about the impacts of immigration, which he credited for the success of Cayman’s vibrant economy. But he said government had to ensure that “our own people are able to seize the tremendous economic and employment opportunities” of that economy. He said work was needed to ensure that “discrimination does not grow an even bigger head” and that Caymanians get a fair chance, as he pointed to his recent proposal to introduce a fair employment commission.

“I will welcome your views and assistance as we seek to navigate these very difficult waters,” he said, addressing Governor Choudhury.

As well as outlining some of the issues facing the governor, McLaughlin told him that the most successful governors are ones that take time to understand the people and the issues rather than applying a cookie-cutter approach. McLaughlin ended his speech telling the governor he was looking forward to what he believed would be a solid term for Cayman’s thirteenth governor.

Before McLaughlin addressed the new UK representative, House Speaker McKeeva Bush delivered short comments. He welcomed Choudhury, who walked off the plane carrying his baby daughter, as a family man, which he said bodes well for the new beginning, given the importance in Cayman of family.

He also claimed that Cayman was a tolerant place where people live together and want to keep it that way, and said he hoped Choudhury had “brought much of that tolerance in his bag”. He also said there was “a good India community and others of close proximity to India”, adding that there was “no problem from them”.

Choudhury is British, having moved to the country when he was a small child, but he was born in 1959 in East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.

See full ceremony of the swearing-in ceremony on CIGTV

