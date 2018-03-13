Police widen attempted child abduction case
(CNS): The police are warning the people of West Bay that a predator targeting children may be at large in the district after investigators received more reports of man seen behaving in a suspicious manner near children at the weekend. Following the report of the attempted abduction on Up the Hill Road of a 7-year-old girl, the MASH team established to investigate that case says two other reports have now been made that could be linked, which has raised further concerns about the suspect.
In neither of these additional reports was a child reported to have been approached or touched, unlike the incident on Saturday, but police are now warning residents about the potential predator.
“We do not know that these incidents are linked, but the incident on Saturday is very serious and we must warn the community that we believe a sexual predator may be at large, mostly likely in West Bay,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. “Children are the most vulnerable members of society and deserve everything we can do together to keep them safe, and our trained detectives in MASH are ensuring all safeguarding measures are in place for the child involved.”
Detectives and Community Officers in West Bay welcome any assistance the public can provide. Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.
Keep your eyes open Cayman, got to catch this one asap and the RCIPs need our to help get him. None of us want him on our streets, so for once, lets act as one. Anything suspicious, call RCIPS at once.
But wait a minute, it was only this morning that the RCIPS was on a talk show telling the public “not to panic” as this was a rare incident and a one off thing. But here we see the same organization is ramping up because it may be a much bigger issue.
There was something some months back, when a man in a pickup truck tried to get a young lad to get into the truck with him. Perhaps it is a different individual in the sense of his physical attributes but by no means is he any different from the creep this article is referring too. I dont know or understand how any man and woman who are fascinated or intrigued and turned on by having sexual encounters with young kids be it boy or girl thinks. Children should never be subjected or exposed to this behavior as it is sometimes one of the reasons adults behave in such manner from having been abused by someone themselves as kids. So disheartening that this island that is my home is so polluted with crime of all sorts. Incest is by no means new to this island that’s the reality, but we never had kids being abducted or nearly abducted before. And the leaders want to increase the population by another 40,000 bringing it to 100,000!!!! I am sorry to say it but sex with underage children is very prominent in nearby countries such as Honduras and Jamaica to name a few. I am in no means suggesting that its either one of these nationalities that’s responsible for this recent attempted abduction, my mean focus is to bring it to the forefront of peoples minds that this sort of thing isn’t endemic to these shores but is slowly being brought in by foreigners and the porn that’s right at the fingertips of anyone who has or has access to some device that’s able to establish an internet connection. The minds of people are so clouded with these sick fetishes its beyond uncomfortable for me as a father of 3 kids. I love women of all color race creed or nationality, but for heavens sake she has to be my age or older.
perhaps a serial …..something….RCIP, keep up the good work! also keep pressure on the drug runners….we need to clean up these island paradise….we can see the success with them having to delay y divert planes to Jamaica yesterday as no runway available? low to no crime = successful tourism….people want to come here because of safety!!!!☺😊
Thank you RCIP for this proactive approach, much needed in this type of incident.
Really happy to see this made a priority.
Thank you all.
She was snatched from her yard. How insane. Find him and castrate him.
Next we will be experiencing serial killings! Too much immigration!!
What puzzles me is that everyone has a smart phone and can take a photo or video of suspicious activity/person.
