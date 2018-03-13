Police widen attempted child abduction case

(CNS): The police are warning the people of West Bay that a predator targeting children may be at large in the district after investigators received more reports of man seen behaving in a suspicious manner near children at the weekend. Following the report of the attempted abduction on Up the Hill Road of a 7-year-old girl, the MASH team established to investigate that case says two other reports have now been made that could be linked, which has raised further concerns about the suspect.

In neither of these additional reports was a child reported to have been approached or touched, unlike the incident on Saturday, but police are now warning residents about the potential predator.

“We do not know that these incidents are linked, but the incident on Saturday is very serious and we must warn the community that we believe a sexual predator may be at large, mostly likely in West Bay,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. “Children are the most vulnerable members of society and deserve everything we can do together to keep them safe, and our trained detectives in MASH are ensuring all safeguarding measures are in place for the child involved.”

Detectives and Community Officers in West Bay welcome any assistance the public can provide. Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

