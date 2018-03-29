Police urge community to stay safe over holidays

(CNS): As Cayman prepares to enjoy a favourite holiday weekend and people head to the beach, police are urging them to protect themselves and their property if they are planning to go camping or to spend time on the water. As well as securing homes that could be unoccupied for the entire weekend, campers are encouraged to secure belongings at the camp site and use buddy systems to keep each other safe. Police also urged campers to follow the relevant laws.

Inspector Winsome Prendergast, who oversees the Eastern Districts said the police were looking forward to working with the public to help make this a safe and fun Easter. “The RCIPS wishes you and your families a happy holiday,” she said. “Our officers will be out making checks of camp sites and residential areas, as we continue our focus on crime prevention and deterrence. “

In addition to the safety tips posted below, the police, in conjunction with the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, have also released a water safety video with a special warning about drinking while in charge of a boat.

Safety Tips:

1) Be sure to properly lock and secure your premises before going camping.

2) Be sure to leave lights on inside and outside the property to give the appearance of being home. If you possess light timers, it is best to have these set up for this weekend.

3) Consider storing valuable items within interior rooms in the residence, and locking these doors. This will make it harder for would-be thieves to access these items.

4) Clear any shrubbery, tools and other such items from your yard, so as not to provide burglars with tools they can use to gain entry or conceal themselves from detection.

5) If you have neighbours who will not be camping, consider asking them to keep an eye on your property for you. Alternatively if you have other family who are not camping, ask them to come by and check your property a few times over the weekend.

6) If all else fails, you may want to consider doing a couple checks of the property yourself, even though this will mean leaving the campsite.

7) Be sure to secure your belongings when camping. Do not leave valuable items lying around, especially where they can be viewed from outside the tent. Keep an eye on valuables at all times.

8) Use the buddy system and have someone who knows where you are at all times.

9) While camping, it is also important to follow all relevant laws. Stay off of private property and refrain from using any beach equipment which does not belong to you.

