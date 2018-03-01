Police track down three stolen Hondas

(CNS): The RCIPS has recovered three stolen cars, one of which was taken more than eight months ago. A green 1998 Honda Civic, registration #182 625 which was reported stolen on Saturday, 17 February was recovered in Prospect, while two other stolen Hondas were found in West Bay. A blue 2000 Honda Civic, registration #147 805, stolen in December, and a white 1999 model, registration #161 406, stolen last June, were both recovered by the police thanks to information received from members of the community.

The RCIPS thanked the public for their help in finding the cars.

Category: Crime, Police