Police seeking teenager missing from girls home

(CNS): The police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down 15-year-old Motesha Mothen, who was last seen at school yesterday (19 March). The teenager, who is a resident of the Francis Bodden home in Bodden Town, was wearing her John Gray High School uniform when she left for school on Monday but did not return home afterwards. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Officers have been searching for her and are now asking anyone with information to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

