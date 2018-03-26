Police on lookout for stolen Honda Integra

(CNS): Car thieves helped themselves to another Honda, this time from outside the Country & Western bar and restaurant in George Town on Saturday night, police said Monday in a release asking for help tracking it down. The black 1996 Integra with a distinctive quincentennial registration plate, Q2867, was taken sometime between 10:30pm, when the owner parked the vehicle, and 11:30pm, when he found it had gone.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

